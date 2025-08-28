Why Did Fortnite Remove Precision Air Strike?

Epic Games just vaulted the Precision Air Strike from Fortnite after players discovered a way to use it forever. This powerful weapon was supposed to be a one-time use item, but a sneaky trick lets players spam it non-stop, ruining matches for everyone else.

What Was the Precision Air Strike?

The Precision Air Strike came out with Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 4 update on August 27th. It’s a legendary weapon that calls down a massive bombing run from the sky. You could wipe out entire buildings and take down multiple enemies with just one use.

This weapon was meant to be rare and powerful. You could only use it once per match, making it a strategic choice for the right moment. Players loved it because it could actually completely change the game in seconds if you think about it.

Fortnite Vaulted Precision Air Strike Because of Players’ Sneaky Trick

Here is how the game-breaking bug worked:

Players would use the Precision Air Strike. They quickly drop it from their inventory and then pick it back up. This will reset the weapon, letting them call in another strike right away.

By repeating this trick, players could bomb the same area over and over again. Imagine trying to build or fight while someone drops endless explosions on your head. The exploit spread like wildfire on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Everyone was sharing videos and guides on how to do it, making matches unplayable if someone knew this sneaky trick.

Well, this was fun while it lasted lol pic.twitter.com/V6sKSxb8Rv — EckoTheFox (@EckoTheFox) August 27, 2025

Epic Games acted fast once they saw what was happening. They vaulted and removed the Precision Air Strike, which means they temporarily removed it from all Battle Royale matches. This stopped the chaos immediately. The company has a history of quickly fixing game-breaking bugs like this. They’d rather remove something temporarily than let it ruin the game for millions of players.

When Will Precision Air Strike Come Back?

Epic hasn’t said when the Precision Air Strike will return. They need time to fix the core problem. Stopping players from dropping and picking up the item repeatedly. They might even nerf the weapon, too. The fix will probably add a cooldown period or prevent the weapon from being dropped altogether. Once they patch it properly, you can expect to see it back in the game.

If you were working on the weekly quest that requires destroying 25 objects with the Precision Air Strike, you’ll have to wait. But Epic will likely extend the quest deadline or provide an alternative way to complete it, so don’t worry. For now, matches are back to normal without the constant threat of infinite airstrikes. Players can focus on regular gameplay without worrying about getting bombed endlessly.