Fortnite x REPO Collaboration Leak: What We Know So Far

In the past few days, you might have probably heard the rumors floating around social media. REPO, the scary co-op game that took over YouTube earlier this year, might be getting its own Fortnite crossover soon. Two trusted leakers just dropped some pretty exciting news that has players talking. If you want to know what all the fuss is about, stick around. I will break down everything we know so far about the Fortnite x REPO collaboration leak and what it could mean for your Fortnite locker.

Who’s Behind These Fortnite x REPO Crossover Leaks?

The news comes from none other than ShiinaBR and FNBRIntel, two names that Fortnite players know well. These are the people who always correctly leaked a lot of crossovers before, including big ones like Superman and Dragon Ball Z.

When these two agree on something, it usually means Epic Games has something cooking. They both posted on Twitter about the REPO Fortnite crossover being confirmed, though they didn’t share specific details about what we can expect for now.

What Makes REPO Perfect for a Fortnite Crossover?

REPO isn’t just another random indie game. It exploded in popularity when it launched in February 2025, sitting right next to big games like Valheim and Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam’s charts.

The game puts you and up to five friends in haunted places where you need to grab valuable items. Sounds simple, right? Nope! You’re dealing with terrifying monsters like Banger, which is a skull with legs that explodes, and the Headman, which can be one of the creepiest creatures you’ll ever face.

What’s really cool is how REPO became a YouTube sensation. Content creators couldn’t get enough of the jump scares and teamwork moments. That viral appeal makes it a perfect fit for Fortnite’s audience.

What Could Be Included in Fortnite x REPO Collaboration?

We know that Fortnite has a huge list of collaborations, and the game has done this before with indie games, too. Remember when Lethal Company got its Employee skin? Or when Among Us brought those colorful crewmate outfits to the battle royale? These collaborations usually work in a few ways. You might get:

Skins and Outfits

Back Bling and Pickaxe

Emotes

Kicks (Shoes)

If this crossover does hit during Fortnitemares, you’re in for a treat. Based on how Fortnite handles horror-themed content, this crossover would definitely give other players the creeps during those dark, foggy Fortnitemares matches.

When Will This Fortnite x REPO Collaboration Happen?

The leakers said it’s coming “soon,” but Epic Games hasn’t made any official announcements yet. With Fortnitemares typically launching in mid-to-late October, the timing could line up at the same time. Even if it doesn’t arrive during the main Fortnitemares event, it could show up in the weeks leading up to Halloween when players are getting into that spooky mood.

Keep your eyes on Fortnite's official social media accounts and the item shop, especially as we get closer to October. When horror crossovers drop during Halloween season, they usually come with limited-time availability. So start saving your V-Bucks!




