Fortnite x Resident Evil Requiem: How to Get Grace Ashcroft Skin

Fortnite fans, here’s some exciting news you’ll want to hear. Epic Games and Capcom just announced a Fortnite Resident Evil Requiem crossover, bringing content from the upcoming game into the Battle Royale island. If you’re looking to add a new skin to your collection, keep reading because there’s a way to get it for free

What’s Coming to Fortnite Resident Evil Requiem Collaboration

The Grace Ashcroft skin is heading to Fortnite as part of this new collaboration. Grace is the main character in Resident Evil Requiem, and now you can play as her in Fortnite. This isn’t the first time Resident Evil has teamed up with Fortnite. Back in 2021, we saw Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine join the game, and later in 2023, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield showed up too.

Along with the Grace Ashcroft skin, you’ll also get additional cosmetic items. Epic hasn’t revealed what these extras are yet, but they usually include things like backbling, pickaxes, or gliders that match the character’s theme.

How to Get the Free Grace Ashcroft Skin

Getting your hands on this skin is not difficult. All you need to do is pre-order Resident Evil Requiem from the Epic Games Store. Once you’ve done that, the skin and bonus items will be yours. The Standard Edition for Resident Evil Requiem costs $69.99 / £64.99, while the Deluxe one costs $79.99 / £74.99.

However, don’t be confused when you can’t see the skin instantly in your Fortnite locker, because you won’t get the rewards right away, anyway. Epic confirmed that these items will be distributed after Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27th, 2026. So you’ll need to wait a bit before you can use them in your matches.

Can You Get Grace Ashcroft Skin Without Pre-Ordering?

Maybe you’re not ready to commit to buying Resident Evil Requiem right now. That’s totally fine. Epic announced that the Grace Ashcroft skin will appear in the Fortnite Item Shop in March 2026. You can grab it then using your V-Bucks instead.

Resident Evil Requiem is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Whether you pre-order or wait for the Item Shop release, you’ll be able to represent one of 2026’s biggest horror games in Fortnite!