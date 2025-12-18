Fortnite: Winterfest 2025 Skins Release Dates Finally Revealed

Fortnite’s biggest holiday event of the year is finally here. Winterfest 2025 kicks off on December 18th, 2025, and Epic Games is bringing a lot of new skins to celebrate. From Harry Potter characters to winter versions of popular icons like Hatsune Miku and Sabrina Carpenter, there’s something for everyone this season. If you’re planning to grab these cosmetics, you’ll want to know exactly when they drop. Here’s the schedule.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins Release Dates Schedule

Epic Games has confirmed several major collaborations dropping throughout the event. Here’s when each bundle will hit the Item Shop:

Bundle Name Release Date Release Time Celebration of Hogwarts Bundle (Harry Potter) December 18th, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 19) Aston Martin Valhalla + Wizarding World Bundle December 18th, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 19) Snow Miku Bundle December 19th, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 20) SpongeBob Sidekicks December 19th, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 20) Bleach Collaboration December 20th, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 21) Alpine Lexa and Chilly December 22nd, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 23) Santa ‘Brina Bundle (Sabrina Carpenter) December 22nd, 2025 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 5:30 AM IST (Dec 23)

Full List of Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skin Bundles

Each bundle comes with different cosmetics. Here’s what you’ll get from the confirmed releases:

Surrounded by stars, gifts, and cheer…the spirit of Winterfest is almost here ❤️



Cozy up and gather the squad, Winterfest starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/yiiMJenGZF — Fortnite (@Fortnite) December 17, 2025

Celebration of Hogwarts Bundle

This is the biggest release of Winterfest 2025, coming on December 18th, 2025. The Harry Potter collaboration brings 10 customizable outfits with their LEGO variant, which lets you create your own Hogwarts student. You can mix and match house robes, accessories, and styles to make a character that represents you. The bundle also includes two backblings, one pickaxe, one emote, and one jam track.

Snow Miku Bundle

The winter version of Hatsune Miku comes with one outfit, one backbling, one emote, and two jam tracks. If you’re a fan of the original Miku skin, which was released in Fortnite Festival Season 7, this snowy variant will give you a fresh seasonal look. Don’t forget to check this skin bundle at the Item Shop on December 19th, 2025.

Santa ‘Brina Bundle

On December 22nd, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter will be returning to Fortnite with a holiday-themed skin. This bundle includes one outfit and one backbling, perfect for spreading Christmas cheer while you’re playing.

Alpine Lexa Skins

The moment that we’ve been waiting for has arrived! Winter Lexa seems to be officially named “Alpine Lexa”, and she’ll be released in the Item Shop on December 22nd, 2025!

Aston Martin Valhalla Bundle

If you’re into racing, this bundle connects the Wizarding World with Rocket Racing mode. You’ll get one Vehicle body, five Decals, and one set of wheels to customise your ride. This will come on December 18th, 2025.

Free Winterfest 2025 Skins

Epic Games will also release two free skins during the event. Leakers suggest these will be winter-themed Dummy and Hamster outfits, though Epic hasn’t officially confirmed this yet. You can grab these by opening daily presents at the Winterfest lodge.

What Else Is Coming to Winterfest?

Beyond the confirmed releases, there are rumours about Home Alone and South Park collaborations coming before the end of the year. Past Winterfest events have included unexpected drops, so keep checking the Item Shop throughout the holiday season.

The Winterfest lodge will give you one free item each day you log in. These usually include cosmetics like sprays, wraps, and sometimes even pickaxes or emotes. Make sure you open your presents every day to collect everything before the event ends.

If you want to save V-Bucks for these bundles, focus on completing your Battle Pass challenges. You can earn free V-Bucks just by levelling up, which helps you afford these premium cosmetics without spending real money.