Fortnite Rick and Morty Wave 3 Is In the Works

Fortnite really won’t stop with its collaborations! This time, the game is getting another Rick and Morty collaboration, and Pickle Rick is finally joining the party. Fans of the show are already losing their minds over this news. Here’s what you need to know about this upcoming Fortnite Rick and Morty Wave 3 collab and when you might actually get to play as Pickle Rick.

What’s Coming in Fortnite Rick and Morty Wave 3

The biggest news from this is that Pickle Rick is finally getting his own skin. The Pickle Rick episode became a huge meme and is one of the most iconic moments from Rick and Morty. Imagine running around the Fortnite island as a giant pickle with Rick’s face!

This is actually something fans have been asking for since the first Rick and Morty collab dropped. Adding him to Fortnite just feels right, especially since the other waves proved that players want more content from the show.

RICK & MORTY WAVE 3 IS IN THE WORKS



– It will have multiple skins, including Pickle Rick

– The sidekick should be Mr. Poopybutthole



(via me & @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/Hf358pazt4 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 7, 2026

Along with Pickle Rick, the leaks mention Mr. Poopybutthole as a possible sidekick. He’s that weird yellowish character from the show who somehow always survives everything. Aside from the skins and sidekicks, you can also expect additional cosmetic items such as back blings, pickaxes, and emotes to be introduced.

When Can You Expect the Wave 3 Collab?

Let’s be real, “in the works” doesn’t mean it’s coming next week, or even next month. It can even happen suddenly during the next Fortnite update. Leakers usually say “coming soon” or occasionally hint at a release window, so don’t get your hopes too high for now.

For now, treat this leak as something awesome that’s probably happening in the future. The evidence looks good, Pickle Rick makes sense as a skin choice, and Epic has proven they can do Rick and Morty collaborations well. Just be patient and keep an eye out for official news from Epic Games. If the Rick and Morty Wave 3 bundle really drops, are you going to buy the skin?

One thing you can be sure of, though, there will be a Kernel Hearts collaboration coming to Fortnite this year. So get ready for it too and save your V-Bucks before they drop!