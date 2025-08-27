Home » Gaming » How to Find and Use Roly Poly in Fortnite

How to Find and Use Roly Poly in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
The new Roly Poly creatures in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are probably the cutest vehicles you’ll ever ride. These little bug buddies aren’t just fast, they’re also like having a pet that helps you get around the map. In this guide, I will let you know how to find and use Roly Poly in Fortnite.

How to Find Roly Poly in Fortnite

Finding a Roly Poly is easier than you might think. There are a total of 55 of these little guys scattered across the map, and they usually come in pairs. This means when you find one spot, you’ll likely get two Roly Polys to choose from. Your best bet is to check these areas:

  • Dystopia City
  • The Hive and surrounding areas
  • Southwest of Swarmy Stash
  • North of Canyon Crossing
  • Around Infected Outposts and Bug Nests
These are guaranteed spawns, so you don’t have to worry about them being random.

How to Use Roly Poly

When you find the Roly Poly, getting into it works just like any other vehicle. You can walk up and hit the interact button. Once you’re inside, here’s what you can do:

  1. Tap the fire button to bounce and jump.
  2. Tap the fire button while in the air to dive-bounce for extra distance.
  3. Hold the fire button to boost your speed.
  4. Use regular movement controls to steer around.
However, be careful. If your Roly Poly takes damage, it gets scared and curls up. When this happens, you’ll get kicked out and can’t use it until you calm it down. Just hold the interact button to pet it, and it’ll be ready to roll again. Keep an eye on its health bar too. You can’t heal your Roly Poly with regular healing items, so try to avoid taking damage when possible.

The Roly Poly brings something new to Fortnite’s vehicle lineup. Unlike the Hammerhead Choppa, these are unique creatures with cute names, too, like Buttons and Beans. Using this vehicle is not about dealing damage. It’s about moving fast, having fun, and maybe making a new bug friend along the way. Next time you’re dropping into Chapter 6 Season 4, grab one of these little guys and see how exciting it is to drive an alien creature.

