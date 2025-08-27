Fortnite just dropped something amazing in Blitz Royale: The Saitama Medallion from One Punch Man! The update has just started today, so many players are wondering how to get it. If you’re one of them and want to get this overpowered item, I will show you how to find and use the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite, so that you can knock out enemies with one hit!

How to Find and Use Saitama Medallion in Fortnite

With the new update comes a One Punch Man collaboration in Fortnite. In regular Battle Royale, you can get Saitama, Genos, and Tatsumaki skin bundles. But in Blitz Royale, you can get a new medallion.

So in every Blitz Royale match this time, there will only be one Saitama Medallion. That means you need to move fast before other players take it. As soon as you jump from the Battle Bus, look for the capture point at Anvil Park POI. There, you will see a flag icon on your map marking the exact spot for the Saitama Medallion location.

Land right on that spot and get ready for a fight. Other players know about this medallion too, so expect some company. The smart move is to grab some weapons from nearby chests before the chaos starts. Getting the medallion isn’t just about landing first, too. You need to actually stay inside the capture zone until it’s fully claimed. This takes a bit of time, and you will probably have to fight off other players who want the same prize.

Once you capture the point, the Saitama Medallion appears next to two Exotic weapons. Just walk up to it and interact with it to equip the Medallion.

What Does the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Do?

The Saitama Medallion turns your pickaxe into a monster weapon. You can literally one-shot any enemy with a single swing. Plus, it destroys buildings instantly, which is perfect for surprising campers or breaking through enemy defenses. You also get a nice speed boost while running, making it easier to chase down opponents or escape sticky situations.

However, this medallion has one catch: your pickaxe swings 20% slower. Well, I wouldn’t say it’s a huge problem, since you only need one hit anyway, but timing becomes more important in close fights.

Land at Anvil Park fast, grab weapons quickly, and be ready to fight for that capture point. The medallion is incredibly strong right now, so use it while you can!