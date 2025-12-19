As a fan of Sabrina Carpenter, have you bought her skin in Fortnite Festival a few months ago? Now you want more? You’re in luck because we are going to have the lovable icon again, now with a Christmas twist! Santa Sabrina is a brand-new skin arriving this winter. In this guide, I will show you how to get the new Santa Sabrina skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Santa Sabrina Skin in Fortnite

The Santa Sabrina skin drops in the Fortnite Item Shop on December 22nd, 2025. The shop usually refreshes at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT / 6:30 AM IST (the next day). Sometimes Epic Games changes the timing slightly, so keep an eye on the shop around those times. The skin features a bright red Santa-themed outfit that really captures the holiday spirit, which is pretty different from her original gold version that came out with Fortnite Festival Season 8.

Below is the countdown until the cosmetics are released in the game:

What’s Included in the Santa ‘Brina Skin Bundle?

When you head to the Item Shop, you’ll find two ways to grab this skin. You can buy just the Santa Brina skin for 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can go for the full Santa ‘Brina Bundle at 2,400 V-Bucks. The bundle gives you way more value if you want everything. Here’s what comes in the complete bundle:

Item / Cosmetic Image Cost Santa ‘Brina Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Santa ‘Brina LEGO Variant Included with Santa ‘Brina skin Winterfest Sack Backbling 500 V-Bucks Manchild Jam Track 500 V-Bucks Manchild Emote 300 V-Bucks

When you buy the skin, you can also get the LEGO Variant for free. Additionally, the jam track is a nice touch if you play Fortnite Festival, and the backbling matches perfectly with the holiday theme.

Is the Santa Sabrina Skin Worth It?

If you’re into collecting Icon Series skins or you’re a Sabrina Carpenter fan, just like me, this one’s definitely worth grabbing. The 2,400 V-Bucks for the full bundle is pretty reasonable considering you get multiple items. Plus, holiday skins in Fortnite tend to be popular because they’re only around for a limited time.

The Santa theme makes it perfect for Winterfest, too. It would look so cute and cool at the same time when you’re trying to eliminate opponents in this outfit to complete all the Winterfest 2025 quests. Are you planning to get the Santa ‘Brina bundle when it drops?