Fortnite Save the World Is Free, Here’s How to Pre-Register

The leaks were right. After years of being locked behind a paywall, Fortnite Save the World is officially going free-to-play. Epic Games just confirmed it, and there’s a lot to unpack, including free rewards just for pre-registering. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Epic Games announced that Save the World goes free on April 16th, 2026, available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Cloud, and Nintendo Switch 2. That’s basically every major platform, so no one’s getting left out. We actually covered this back when it was just a leak. Trusted leaker FossilSouthie had pointed to a mid-to-late 2026 window, but Epic ended up moving faster than expected. So the wait is almost over.

Pre-Register Now for Fortnite Save the World for Free Rewards

Here’s something you don’t want to miss. Epic is running a pre-registration campaign before April 16th, and the more players who sign up, the more rewards everyone gets. Pre-registrants are confirmed to receive a Save the World Hero, with more rewards unlocking as the numbers grow.

Snowstrike Hero will have these Perks:

Standard Perk : North Star Throwing Stars will slow enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage.

: Commander Perk : North Star+ Throwing Stars will freeze enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage.

:

If you’ve been on the fence about trying Save the World, this is genuinely a great reason to register early and grab the freebies before launch day.

And of course, Epic isn’t forgetting the people who’ve been playing for years. On April 16th, all current players will receive:

1x Hero Supercharger – Promote a Hero beyond Level 50

1x Weapon Supercharger – Promote a weapon beyond Level 50

1x Trap Supercharger – Promote a Trap beyond Level 50

5x Survivor Supercharger – Promote Survivors beyond Level 50

1x Hero Recruitment Voucher – Recruit a Hero of your choice

1x Weapon Research Voucher – Unlock a weapon of your choice

10000 Gold – Spend in the Event Store (to be renamed “the Exchange”) for valuable items

It’s a nice thank-you for nine years of supporting the mode.

Founders Still Keep Their V-Bucks Perks

If you bought the Founder’s Edition, your daily V-Bucks aren’t going anywhere. Founders continue earning V-Bucks through Daily Quests, Mission Alerts, Storm Shield Defense Missions, and existing Challenges. New free players won’t have access to that perk, so owning the Founder’s Edition still holds real value even after the mode opens up.

However, one thing to note is that Epic is pausing new purchases of Save the World starting March 11th, 2026, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET to prepare for the free launch. Current players can still jump in and play normally, but if you were planning to buy it, that window is now closed.

What is Fortnite Save the World?

Save the World is Fortnite’s original PvE co-op mode, and it plays completely differently from Battle Royale. You team up with friends to fight waves of zombie-like creatures called Husks, build forts, collect resources, and complete story missions.

Community expert Beast has also put together a beginner’s guide to help new players get started on day one. Watch the guide below:

It’s been a long time coming, but Save the World is finally getting the player base it deserves. If you’ve spent hundreds of hours in Battle Royale and never stepped into the PvE side of Fortnite, now’s the perfect time to see what you’ve been missing. Are you going to try this mode too?