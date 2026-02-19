Will Fortnite Save the World Finally Be Free? Here’s What Leaks Say

Fortnite Save the World has been pay-to-play for years, but that might be about to change. Latest leaks suggest Epic Games is finally planning to make the mode free-to-play, and fans are already hyping up about it. So, will Fortnite Save the World finally be free? Let’s check out the answer below!

What Leaks Say About Fortnite Save the World

Trusted Fortnite leaker FossilSouthie on X shared that an Epic insider confirmed the studio is planning to make Save the World free sometime in mid-to-late 2026 or early 2027. That’s a pretty big window, yes, but the key thing is that it’s finally happening!

STW LIKELY GOING FREE THIS YEAR OR IN 2027

After hearing rumours and being checked by a trusted source, Epic is planning to FINALLY make STW free either mid-late 2026 or early 2027

With this change, STW money packs like Robo-Ray, will start being sold for vbucks in the item shop pic.twitter.com/eeWTtqFE2g — FossilSouthie (@SouthieFromSTW1) February 19, 2026

Along with going free, money packs like Robo-Ray will no longer cost real cash. Instead, they will be available in the Item Shop for V-Bucks, which is much more accessible for the average player.

If you already own Save the World through the Founder’s Edition, don’t worry, you are not going to lose anything. Founders currently earn free V-Bucks through daily missions, and that perk stays with them. New players jumping in after it goes free won’t get that same benefit, though. So buying in early still has value.

Why an F2P Fortnite Save the World Is a Big Deal?

Save the World hasn’t gotten major content updates in a while. But this shift to free-to-play could be a signal that Epic is planning bigger updates for the mode, too. Bringing more players into the ecosystem through a free Save the World makes a lot of sense. Millions of Battle Royale players have never touched Save the World simply because it costs money. Once that barrier is gone, the mode could definitely see a massive comeback.

However, there’s no official date yet. Again, based on the leak, you’re looking at somewhere between mid-late 2026 and early 2027. Keep an eye on Epic’s official announcements for any confirmation. Stay tuned! If this goes live, it will be one of the biggest Fortnite updates in years!