Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass Leaks: Superman Movie Skin and Robin Revealed

Get ready for some serious superhero action. The latest Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass leaks show that the upcoming season is bringing major DC heroes to the island, complete with transformation abilities and a movie tie-in. We’ve got all the details you need to know about what’s coming. Check them out!

Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass Leaks

The superhero theme will officially take over Fortnite. After the Galactic Battle season ends on June 7th, you will jump straight into a world where heroes and villains battle it out. Based on so many leaks posted by Fortnite reliable data miners, the season is going to be called “Superhero Academy,” and it’s packed with a lot of content.

For example, Superman is coming back to Fortnite, but this time he looks completely different from the comic book version we got before. Additionally, Batman’s sidekick Robin is joining the fight too.

Superman and Robin for Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass

This new Superman skin isn’t based on the comics like the old one. Instead, you’re getting the version from the upcoming James Gunn Superman movie that hits theaters on July 11th. The skin shows actor David Corenswet’s version of the hero, complete with an updated logo and sleeker design.

Leaks suggest you might actually become Superman during matches. Remember how you could turn into Godzilla in Season 1? The Superman transformation could work the same way. If this rumor is true, then you might be able to have super strength, flight, or even laser vision while fighting other players.

Robin’s coming to the Battle Pass too, and he looks like the classic version most fans know. The red, yellow, and black outfit is instantly recognizable.

Other Skins and Rewards

The leaked Battle Pass thumbnail shows four main characters, but Superman and Robin aren’t the only ones you’ll get. There is a blonde woman in a white and fuchsia colored suit. She looks like she could be an original Fortnite superhero created only for this season. There’s also another woman in a black and red outfit, with the same black and red hair.

The Battle Pass will also include other stuff like gliders, pickaxes, back blings, and wraps. One leaked glider has black feathery wings with red particles, which sounds perfect for the superhero theme.

Also Read:

Are We Going to Be Able to Use Superhero Powers?

What makes this different from other superhero seasons is the focus on actual transformation abilities. Leaks suggest that instead of just wearing superhero costumes, you might get to use real superhero powers during matches after claiming Hero Boons.

RUMOR: SEASON 3 GAMEPLAY INFO!! 🔥👀



In season 3, we will get new Hero Boons that will give you temporary powers like:



-Super Speed

-Energy Shields



The boons are based on the original Superhero skins from the survey.



(via me & @blortzen) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Ysu7Nlhs2p — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) June 4, 2025

The current Galactic Battle season ends with the Death Star Sabotage event on June 7th. Right after that, the superhero season should begin. If you want these skins, you’ll need to buy the Battle Pass and level up to unlock everything. Battle Pass skins can’t come back to the item shop for 18 months minimum. The old Superman skin has never returned, so if you want this new movie version, don’t wait.