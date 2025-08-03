All Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Fortnite season details on 4th August, 2025.
Since 2017, Fortnite has given us lots of amazing seasons, each with its own theme and awesome stuff to discover. If you have ever wondered about all the Fortnite seasons and when they happened, you are in the right place. With this complete guide, I will break down all Fortnite seasons’ start and end dates alongwith other key details.
Table of Contents
What Are Fortnite Seasons and Chapters?
Fortnite Seasons are like different chapters in your favorite book. These seasons are also grouped into bigger chunks called Chapters. To make it easier to understand, chapters are like different seasons of a TV series, while individual seasons are like episodes within each series.
When a new chapter starts, you will get:
- A completely new map.
- Major gameplay mechanic overhauls.
- Fresh storylines that can last for years.
- New graphics and visual updates.
Seasons within each chapter are smaller updates that:
- Keep the same basic map, but add new POIs.
- Introduce seasonal themes and content.
- Brings new weapons and items.
- Add Battle Passes and cosmetics.
Evolution of Fortnite Seasons and Chapters
Here is how Fortnite is organized:
|Chapter
|Seasons
|Chapter 1
|Seasons 1–X
|Chapter 2
|Seasons 1–8
|Chapter 3
|Seasons 1–4
|Chapter 4
|Seasons 1–4 + OG
|Chapter 5
|Seasons 1–4 + Remix
|Chapter 6
|Seasons 1–3 + ongoing
Fortnite chapters and seasons have changed a lot since the early days. Here’s how they’ve evolved:
Chapter 1 (Seasons 1-X)
The original Fortnite era was all about figuring things out. Each season brought small map changes, new weapons, and basic themes. This chapter lasted almost 2 years and had 11 seasons total (including Pre-Season). Chapter 1 gave us the original map that started it all. The seasonal themes were simple but worked really well, and this is where Epic introduced the Battle Pass system that we still use today.
Chapter 2 (Seasons 1-8)
This was the big game-changer where Epic completely scrapped the old map. They gave us a fresh island with swimming, fishing, and you could even hide in dumpsters. The brand new map came with water mechanics, much longer seasons, more detailed storylines, and way better graphics that made everything look amazing.
Chapter 3 (Seasons 1-4)
Chapter 3 only lasted about 1 year, making it the shortest chapter so far. This chapter brought sliding and parkour mechanics that made moving around way more fun. The Seven storyline was probably the coolest part, and they added the Crown system that made winning Victory Royales feel even more special
Chapter 4 (Seasons 1-4 + OG)
This chapter had a medieval theme running through most seasons, but the biggest highlight was the amazing OG season that brought back Chapter 1 for 29 days. Chapter 4 introduced the Augment system and made building mechanics more advanced and easier to use.
Chapter 5 (Seasons 1-4 + Remix)
Chapter 5 was all about underground themes, crime, and mythology. This chapter introduced weapon modification benches and added multiple game modes like Lego, Racing, and Festival, making Fortnite way more than just Battle Royale.
Chapter 6 (Current)
We’re currently in Chapter 6, which started with Japanese themes and has evolved into superheroes. This chapter introduced major movement changes with parkour and wall-climbing mechanics. Mini seasons like the Star Wars collaboration are shorter but packed with cool content.
All Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates
Here’s every single Fortnite season that’s ever existed, with all the important dates you need to know:
|Season
|Season Name
|Start Date
|End Date
|Days
Pre-Season
|Season 0
|Sept 12, 2017
|Oct 25, 2017
|44
Chapter 1, Season 1
|First Steps
|Oct 26, 2017
|Dec 13, 2017
|50
Chapter 1, Season 2
|Fort Knights
|Dec 14, 2017
|Feb 21, 2018
|70
Chapter 1, Season 3
|Meteor Strike
|Feb 22, 2018
|Apr 30, 2018
|68
Chapter 1, Season 4
|Brace For Impact
|May 1, 2018
|Jul 11, 2018
|73
Chapter 1, Season 5
|Worlds Collide
|Jul 12, 2018
|Sept 26, 2018
|78
Chapter 1, Season 6
|Darkness Rises
|Sept 27, 2018
|Dec 5, 2018
|71
Chapter 1, Season 7
|You Better Watch Out
|Dec 6, 2018
|Feb 27, 2019
|84
Chapter 1, Season 8
|X Marks the Spot
|Feb 28, 2019
|May 8, 2019
|70
Chapter 1, Season 9
|The Future Is Yours
|May 9, 2019
|Jul 31, 2019
|84
Chapter 1, Season X
|Out of Time
|Aug 1, 2019
|Oct 13, 2019
|73
Chapter 2, Season 1
|New World
|Oct 15, 2019
|Feb 19, 2020
|128
Chapter 2, Season 2
|Top Secret
|Feb 20, 2020
|Jun 16, 2020
|119
Chapter 2, Season 3
|Splash
|Jun 17, 2020
|Aug 26, 2020
|71
Chapter 2, Season 4
|Nexus War
|Aug 27, 2020
|Dec 1, 2020
|95
Chapter 2, Season 5
|Zero Point
|Dec 2, 2020
|Mar 15, 2021
|103
Chapter 2, Season 6
|Primal
|Mar 16, 2021
|Jun 17, 2021
|85
Chapter 2, Season 7
|Invasion
|Jun 18, 2021
|Sept 21, 2021
|97
Chapter 2, Season 8
|Cubed
|Sept 13, 2021
|Dec 4, 2021
|83
Chapter 3, Season 1
|Flipped
|Dec 5, 2021
|Mar 19, 2022
|105
Chapter 3, Season 2
|Resistance
|Mar 20, 2022
|Jun 4, 2022
|76
Chapter 3, Season 3
|Vibin’
|Jun 5, 2022
|Sept 17, 2022
|105
Chapter 3, Season 4
|Paradise
|Sept 18, 2022
|Dec 3, 2022
|76
Chapter 4, Season 1
|A New Beginning
|Dec 4, 2022
|Mar 9, 2023
|97
Chapter 4, Season 2
|MEGA
|Mar 10, 2023
|Jun 8, 2023
|90
Chapter 4, Season 3
|Wilds
|Jun 9, 2023
|Aug 24, 2023
|76
Chapter 4, Season 4
|Last Resort
|Aug 25, 2023
|Nov 2, 2023
|71
Chapter 4, Season OG
|Season OG
|Nov 3, 2023
|Dec 2, 2023
|29
Chapter 5, Season 1
|Underground
|Dec 3, 2023
|Mar 8, 2024
|97
Chapter 5, Season 2
|Myths & Mortals
|Mar 9, 2024
|May 24, 2024
|75
Chapter 5, Season 3
|Wrecked
|May 25, 2024
|Aug 15, 2024
|84
Chapter 5, Season 4
|Absolute Doom
|Aug 16, 2024
|Nov 2, 2024
|78
Chapter 2 Remix
|Chapter 2 Remix
|Nov 3, 2024
|Nov 30, 2024
|29
Chapter 6, Season 1
|Hunters
|Dec 1, 2024
|Feb 20, 2025
|82
Chapter 6, Season 2
|Lawless
|Feb 21, 2025
|May 1, 2025
|70
Chapter 6, Mini Season 3
|Galactic Battle
|May 1, 2025
|Jun 7, 2025
|36
Chapter 6, Season 3
|Super
|Jun 7, 2025
|Aug 7, 2025
|62
Note: This article will be updated whenever a new season or chapter goes live.
How Long Do Fortnite Seasons Last?
Most Fortnite seasons stick around for about 80 days on average. That’s around 2.5 months, which gives you plenty of time to finish your Battle Pass and try out all the new stuff. But not all seasons are the same length. It’s enough time to get everything done without getting bored.
What is the Current Fortnite Season?
Right now, you’re playing Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. This superhero-themed season started on June 7th, 2025, and will end on August 7th, 2025. That means it’s running for 62 days total. The Super season is all about superheroes, with Superman skins, superhero mythic items, and lots of comic book vibes.
This season brought back the superhero theme that we haven’t seen much of since Chapter 2. You get special superhero powers and new mythic items that make you feel super strong. The Superman collaboration is probably the biggest highlight. You can get Superman skins and even use some of his powers in matches. If you love superhero stuff, this season is perfect for you. Play it before it’s gone!
When is the Next Fortnite Season?
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will start on August 7th, 2025. Epic Games usually announces the exact start time a few days before, but it typically kicks off in the early morning. When seasons change, the game goes down for maintenance for a few hours. This is when Epic adds all the new content, updates the map, and gets everything ready for the new season.
We don’t know the theme for Season 4 yet, but based on some leaks, it might be a bug invasion theme. Epic likes to surprise us, so we’ll have to wait and see what they’ve got planned.
Fortnite seasons are what keep the game fresh and exciting. With 36 seasons so far and more coming, there’s always something new to look forward to. So, if you haven’t, are you interested in trying Fortnite?