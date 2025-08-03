All Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Fortnite season details on 4th August, 2025.

Since 2017, Fortnite has given us lots of amazing seasons, each with its own theme and awesome stuff to discover. If you have ever wondered about all the Fortnite seasons and when they happened, you are in the right place. With this complete guide, I will break down all Fortnite seasons’ start and end dates alongwith other key details.

What Are Fortnite Seasons and Chapters?

Fortnite Seasons are like different chapters in your favorite book. These seasons are also grouped into bigger chunks called Chapters. To make it easier to understand, chapters are like different seasons of a TV series, while individual seasons are like episodes within each series.

When a new chapter starts, you will get:

A completely new map.

Major gameplay mechanic overhauls.

Fresh storylines that can last for years.

New graphics and visual updates.

Seasons within each chapter are smaller updates that:

Keep the same basic map, but add new POIs.

Introduce seasonal themes and content.

Brings new weapons and items.

Add Battle Passes and cosmetics.

Evolution of Fortnite Seasons and Chapters

Here is how Fortnite is organized:

Chapter Seasons Chapter 1 Seasons 1–X Chapter 2 Seasons 1–8 Chapter 3 Seasons 1–4 Chapter 4 Seasons 1–4 + OG Chapter 5 Seasons 1–4 + Remix Chapter 6 Seasons 1–3 + ongoing

Fortnite chapters and seasons have changed a lot since the early days. Here’s how they’ve evolved:

Chapter 1 (Seasons 1-X)

The original Fortnite era was all about figuring things out. Each season brought small map changes, new weapons, and basic themes. This chapter lasted almost 2 years and had 11 seasons total (including Pre-Season). Chapter 1 gave us the original map that started it all. The seasonal themes were simple but worked really well, and this is where Epic introduced the Battle Pass system that we still use today.

Chapter 2 (Seasons 1-8)

This was the big game-changer where Epic completely scrapped the old map. They gave us a fresh island with swimming, fishing, and you could even hide in dumpsters. The brand new map came with water mechanics, much longer seasons, more detailed storylines, and way better graphics that made everything look amazing.

Chapter 3 (Seasons 1-4)

Chapter 3 only lasted about 1 year, making it the shortest chapter so far. This chapter brought sliding and parkour mechanics that made moving around way more fun. The Seven storyline was probably the coolest part, and they added the Crown system that made winning Victory Royales feel even more special

Chapter 4 (Seasons 1-4 + OG)

This chapter had a medieval theme running through most seasons, but the biggest highlight was the amazing OG season that brought back Chapter 1 for 29 days. Chapter 4 introduced the Augment system and made building mechanics more advanced and easier to use.

Chapter 5 (Seasons 1-4 + Remix)

Chapter 5 was all about underground themes, crime, and mythology. This chapter introduced weapon modification benches and added multiple game modes like Lego, Racing, and Festival, making Fortnite way more than just Battle Royale.

Chapter 6 (Current)

We’re currently in Chapter 6, which started with Japanese themes and has evolved into superheroes. This chapter introduced major movement changes with parkour and wall-climbing mechanics. Mini seasons like the Star Wars collaboration are shorter but packed with cool content.

Here’s every single Fortnite season that’s ever existed, with all the important dates you need to know:

Season Season Name Start Date End Date Days

Pre-Season Season 0 Sept 12, 2017 Oct 25, 2017 44

Chapter 1, Season 1 First Steps Oct 26, 2017 Dec 13, 2017 50

Chapter 1, Season 2 Fort Knights Dec 14, 2017 Feb 21, 2018 70

Chapter 1, Season 3 Meteor Strike Feb 22, 2018 Apr 30, 2018 68

Chapter 1, Season 4 Brace For Impact May 1, 2018 Jul 11, 2018 73

Chapter 1, Season 5 Worlds Collide Jul 12, 2018 Sept 26, 2018 78

Chapter 1, Season 6 Darkness Rises Sept 27, 2018 Dec 5, 2018 71

Chapter 1, Season 7 You Better Watch Out Dec 6, 2018 Feb 27, 2019 84

Chapter 1, Season 8 X Marks the Spot Feb 28, 2019 May 8, 2019 70

Chapter 1, Season 9 The Future Is Yours May 9, 2019 Jul 31, 2019 84

Chapter 1, Season X Out of Time Aug 1, 2019 Oct 13, 2019 73

Chapter 2, Season 1 New World Oct 15, 2019 Feb 19, 2020 128

Chapter 2, Season 2 Top Secret Feb 20, 2020 Jun 16, 2020 119

Chapter 2, Season 3 Splash Jun 17, 2020 Aug 26, 2020 71

Chapter 2, Season 4 Nexus War Aug 27, 2020 Dec 1, 2020 95

Chapter 2, Season 5 Zero Point Dec 2, 2020 Mar 15, 2021 103

Chapter 2, Season 6 Primal Mar 16, 2021 Jun 17, 2021 85

Chapter 2, Season 7 Invasion Jun 18, 2021 Sept 21, 2021 97

Chapter 2, Season 8 Cubed Sept 13, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 83

Chapter 3, Season 1 Flipped Dec 5, 2021 Mar 19, 2022 105

Chapter 3, Season 2 Resistance Mar 20, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 76

Chapter 3, Season 3 Vibin’ Jun 5, 2022 Sept 17, 2022 105

Chapter 3, Season 4 Paradise Sept 18, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 76

Chapter 4, Season 1 A New Beginning Dec 4, 2022 Mar 9, 2023 97

Chapter 4, Season 2 MEGA Mar 10, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 90

Chapter 4, Season 3 Wilds Jun 9, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 76

Chapter 4, Season 4 Last Resort Aug 25, 2023 Nov 2, 2023 71

Chapter 4, Season OG Season OG Nov 3, 2023 Dec 2, 2023 29

Chapter 5, Season 1 Underground Dec 3, 2023 Mar 8, 2024 97

Chapter 5, Season 2 Myths & Mortals Mar 9, 2024 May 24, 2024 75

Chapter 5, Season 3 Wrecked May 25, 2024 Aug 15, 2024 84

Chapter 5, Season 4 Absolute Doom Aug 16, 2024 Nov 2, 2024 78

Chapter 2 Remix Chapter 2 Remix Nov 3, 2024 Nov 30, 2024 29

Chapter 6, Season 1 Hunters Dec 1, 2024 Feb 20, 2025 82

Chapter 6, Season 2 Lawless Feb 21, 2025 May 1, 2025 70

Chapter 6, Mini Season 3 Galactic Battle May 1, 2025 Jun 7, 2025 36

Chapter 6, Season 3 Super Jun 7, 2025 Aug 7, 2025 62

Note: This article will be updated whenever a new season or chapter goes live.

How Long Do Fortnite Seasons Last?

Most Fortnite seasons stick around for about 80 days on average. That’s around 2.5 months, which gives you plenty of time to finish your Battle Pass and try out all the new stuff. But not all seasons are the same length. It’s enough time to get everything done without getting bored.

What is the Current Fortnite Season?

Right now, you’re playing Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. This superhero-themed season started on June 7th, 2025, and will end on August 7th, 2025. That means it’s running for 62 days total. The Super season is all about superheroes, with Superman skins, superhero mythic items, and lots of comic book vibes.

This season brought back the superhero theme that we haven’t seen much of since Chapter 2. You get special superhero powers and new mythic items that make you feel super strong. The Superman collaboration is probably the biggest highlight. You can get Superman skins and even use some of his powers in matches. If you love superhero stuff, this season is perfect for you. Play it before it’s gone!

When is the Next Fortnite Season?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will start on August 7th, 2025. Epic Games usually announces the exact start time a few days before, but it typically kicks off in the early morning. When seasons change, the game goes down for maintenance for a few hours. This is when Epic adds all the new content, updates the map, and gets everything ready for the new season.

We don’t know the theme for Season 4 yet, but based on some leaks, it might be a bug invasion theme. Epic likes to surprise us, so we’ll have to wait and see what they’ve got planned.

Fortnite seasons are what keep the game fresh and exciting. With 36 seasons so far and more coming, there’s always something new to look forward to. So, if you haven’t, are you interested in trying Fortnite?