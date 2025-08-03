Home » Gaming » All Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates (August 2025)

All Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates (August 2025)

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Fortnite season details on 4th August, 2025.

Since 2017, Fortnite has given us lots of amazing seasons, each with its own theme and awesome stuff to discover. If you have ever wondered about all the Fortnite seasons and when they happened, you are in the right place. With this complete guide, I will break down all Fortnite seasons’ start and end dates alongwith other key details.

Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates

What Are Fortnite Seasons and Chapters?

Fortnite Seasons are like different chapters in your favorite book. These seasons are also grouped into bigger chunks called Chapters. To make it easier to understand, chapters are like different seasons of a TV series, while individual seasons are like episodes within each series.

When a new chapter starts, you will get:

  • A completely new map.
  • Major gameplay mechanic overhauls.
  • Fresh storylines that can last for years.
  • New graphics and visual updates.

Seasons within each chapter are smaller updates that:

  • Keep the same basic map, but add new POIs.
  • Introduce seasonal themes and content.
  • Brings new weapons and items.
  • Add Battle Passes and cosmetics.

Evolution of Fortnite Seasons and Chapters

Here is how Fortnite is organized:

ChapterSeasons
Chapter 1Seasons 1–X
Chapter 2Seasons 1–8
Chapter 3Seasons 1–4
Chapter 4Seasons 1–4 + OG
Chapter 5Seasons 1–4 + Remix
Chapter 6Seasons 1–3 + ongoing

Fortnite chapters and seasons have changed a lot since the early days. Here’s how they’ve evolved:

Chapter 1 (Seasons 1-X)

Fortnite Seasons

The original Fortnite era was all about figuring things out. Each season brought small map changes, new weapons, and basic themes. This chapter lasted almost 2 years and had 11 seasons total (including Pre-Season). Chapter 1 gave us the original map that started it all. The seasonal themes were simple but worked really well, and this is where Epic introduced the Battle Pass system that we still use today.

Chapter 2 (Seasons 1-8)

Fortnite Seasons

This was the big game-changer where Epic completely scrapped the old map. They gave us a fresh island with swimming, fishing, and you could even hide in dumpsters. The brand new map came with water mechanics, much longer seasons, more detailed storylines, and way better graphics that made everything look amazing.

Chapter 3 (Seasons 1-4)

Fortnite Seasons

Chapter 3 only lasted about 1 year, making it the shortest chapter so far. This chapter brought sliding and parkour mechanics that made moving around way more fun. The Seven storyline was probably the coolest part, and they added the Crown system that made winning Victory Royales feel even more special

Chapter 4 (Seasons 1-4 + OG)

Fortnite Seasons

This chapter had a medieval theme running through most seasons, but the biggest highlight was the amazing OG season that brought back Chapter 1 for 29 days. Chapter 4 introduced the Augment system and made building mechanics more advanced and easier to use.

Chapter 5 (Seasons 1-4 + Remix)

Fortnite Seasons

Chapter 5 was all about underground themes, crime, and mythology. This chapter introduced weapon modification benches and added multiple game modes like Lego, Racing, and Festival, making Fortnite way more than just Battle Royale.

Chapter 6 (Current)

Fortnite Seasons

We’re currently in Chapter 6, which started with Japanese themes and has evolved into superheroes. This chapter introduced major movement changes with parkour and wall-climbing mechanics. Mini seasons like the Star Wars collaboration are shorter but packed with cool content.

All Fortnite Seasons Start and End Dates

Here’s every single Fortnite season that’s ever existed, with all the important dates you need to know:

SeasonSeason NameStart DateEnd DateDays

Pre-Season		Season 0Sept 12, 2017Oct 25, 201744

Chapter 1, Season 1		First StepsOct 26, 2017Dec 13, 201750
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 1, Season 2		Fort KnightsDec 14, 2017Feb 21, 201870

Chapter 1, Season 3		Meteor StrikeFeb 22, 2018Apr 30, 201868

Chapter 1, Season 4		Brace For ImpactMay 1, 2018Jul 11, 201873

Chapter 1, Season 5		Worlds CollideJul 12, 2018Sept 26, 201878

Chapter 1, Season 6		Darkness RisesSept 27, 2018Dec 5, 201871

Chapter 1, Season 7		You Better Watch OutDec 6, 2018Feb 27, 201984

Chapter 1, Season 8		X Marks the SpotFeb 28, 2019May 8, 201970

Chapter 1, Season 9		The Future Is YoursMay 9, 2019Jul 31, 201984
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 1, Season X		Out of TimeAug 1, 2019Oct 13, 201973

Chapter 2, Season 1		New WorldOct 15, 2019Feb 19, 2020128

Chapter 2, Season 2		Top SecretFeb 20, 2020Jun 16, 2020119
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 2, Season 3		SplashJun 17, 2020Aug 26, 202071

Chapter 2, Season 4		Nexus WarAug 27, 2020Dec 1, 202095

Chapter 2, Season 5		Zero PointDec 2, 2020Mar 15, 2021103
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 2, Season 6		PrimalMar 16, 2021Jun 17, 202185

Chapter 2, Season 7		InvasionJun 18, 2021Sept 21, 202197

Chapter 2, Season 8		CubedSept 13, 2021Dec 4, 202183
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 3, Season 1		FlippedDec 5, 2021Mar 19, 2022105

Chapter 3, Season 2		ResistanceMar 20, 2022Jun 4, 202276

Chapter 3, Season 3		Vibin’Jun 5, 2022Sept 17, 2022105

Chapter 3, Season 4		ParadiseSept 18, 2022Dec 3, 202276
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 4, Season 1		A New BeginningDec 4, 2022Mar 9, 202397

Chapter 4, Season 2		MEGAMar 10, 2023Jun 8, 202390

Chapter 4, Season 3		WildsJun 9, 2023Aug 24, 202376

Chapter 4, Season 4		Last ResortAug 25, 2023Nov 2, 202371
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 4, Season OG		Season OGNov 3, 2023Dec 2, 202329

Chapter 5, Season 1		UndergroundDec 3, 2023Mar 8, 202497

Chapter 5, Season 2		Myths & MortalsMar 9, 2024May 24, 202475

Chapter 5, Season 3		WreckedMay 25, 2024Aug 15, 202484
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 5, Season 4		Absolute DoomAug 16, 2024Nov 2, 202478

Chapter 2 Remix		Chapter 2 RemixNov 3, 2024Nov 30, 202429

Chapter 6, Season 1		HuntersDec 1, 2024Feb 20, 202582

Chapter 6, Season 2		LawlessFeb 21, 2025May 1, 202570

Chapter 6, Mini Season 3		Galactic BattleMay 1, 2025Jun 7, 202536
Fortnite Seasons
Chapter 6, Season 3		SuperJun 7, 2025Aug 7, 202562

Note: This article will be updated whenever a new season or chapter goes live.

How Long Do Fortnite Seasons Last?

Most Fortnite seasons stick around for about 80 days on average. That’s around 2.5 months, which gives you plenty of time to finish your Battle Pass and try out all the new stuff. But not all seasons are the same length. It’s enough time to get everything done without getting bored.

What is the Current Fortnite Season?

Right now, you’re playing Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. This superhero-themed season started on June 7th, 2025, and will end on August 7th, 2025. That means it’s running for 62 days total. The Super season is all about superheroes, with Superman skins, superhero mythic items, and lots of comic book vibes.

This season brought back the superhero theme that we haven’t seen much of since Chapter 2. You get special superhero powers and new mythic items that make you feel super strong. The Superman collaboration is probably the biggest highlight. You can get Superman skins and even use some of his powers in matches. If you love superhero stuff, this season is perfect for you. Play it before it’s gone!

When is the Next Fortnite Season?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will start on August 7th, 2025. Epic Games usually announces the exact start time a few days before, but it typically kicks off in the early morning. When seasons change, the game goes down for maintenance for a few hours. This is when Epic adds all the new content, updates the map, and gets everything ready for the new season.

We don’t know the theme for Season 4 yet, but based on some leaks, it might be a bug invasion theme. Epic likes to surprise us, so we’ll have to wait and see what they’ve got planned.

Fortnite seasons are what keep the game fresh and exciting. With 36 seasons so far and more coming, there’s always something new to look forward to. So, if you haven’t, are you interested in trying Fortnite?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Today’s Octordle #1288 Hints And Answers – August 4, 2025

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Leaks You Need to...

Today’s Quordle #1288 Hints And Answers – August 4, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1507 Hints, Answers – August 4, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #519 Hints and Answers for August 4,...

Today’s NYT Connections #785 Hints, Answers – August 4, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #315 Hints, Answers – August...

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #490 (August 3, 2025)

Fortnite x Halo Crossover: Spartans Join Chapter 6 Season 4

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 3, 2025