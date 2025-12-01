Fortnite Chapter 7 finally brought something players have wanted for ages, which is the ability to pick yourself back up after getting knocked down. This new feature changes how you play, especially in those clutch moments when your squad is too far away to help. Here is how to self-revive in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.

Where to Find Self-Revive Devices in Fortnite

If you have been playing Fortnite for a long time, you would know that getting back up on your own can completely change the outcome of a match. You won’t always need to rely on teammates rushing to your rescue, which means fewer risky plays and more strategic options when things go south.

The new self-revive system works through a special device you carry in your inventory. There are four main spots where you can grab one during your matches:

Mending Machines

The most reliable way to get a self-revive device is to buy it from a mending machine. These machines are scattered around the map in buildings and popular landing spots. The device costs 2,500 gold bars, which is quite expensive. You’ll need to collect gold by opening chests, eliminating players, and looting other sources throughout the match. This method guarantees you’ll get the device, but it requires some preparation and gold farming.

Supply Drops

Supply drops are those purple and gold rarity boxes that fall from the sky during matches. They commonly contain self-revive devices, making them a solid option if you can get there first. Keep your eyes on the sky and be ready to move fast when a drop appears nearby.

Rare Chests

Purple and gold rare chests found in named locations sometimes have self-revive devices inside. This method is less reliable than the other two because it depends on luck. You might need to open several rare chests before finding one.

How to Self-Revive in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

When you get knocked down, a pop-up appears on your screen saying “Self-Revive Device Ready” with an option to activate it. You just press your fire button to start the process. The whole revival takes about 10 seconds to complete, and the best part is you can crawl around while it’s happening. This gives you a chance to slide behind cover or get to a safer spot before standing back up.

After the timer finishes, you’ll pop back up with 30 HP. That’s pretty low, so you need to find shields and med kits immediately.

The Reboot Van Alternative

Chapter 7 also updated the reboot van system, giving you another way to get back up after being knocked. Many reboot vans can now be driven around the map, and they work as mobile revival stations.

If you’re knocked down, you can actually enter these vans while downed, or a teammate can throw you in the back. As your squad drives the van to safety, you’ll slowly revive in the back. Once you’re fully healed, you automatically switch to a regular seat in the vehicle.

Focus on getting your hands on a self-revive device early, protect it for when you really need it, and always think about positioning before activating it. With practice, you’ll know exactly when to use it for maximum effect.