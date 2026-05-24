Your experience changes depending on whether you picked Team Ice King or Team Foundation.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is almost done, and Epic Games is closing it out with something huge. The end-of-season live event finally has a name, and a few details have dropped that make this one way different than past finales. I know you've been picking sides all season, and now you're going to want to pay attention to what happens next. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite Shattered live event.

What Is the Fortnite Shattered Live Event?

The Fortnite Shattered live event is the epilogue for Chapter 7 Season 2. It wraps up the long-running fight between The Foundation and The Ice King, which has been the heart of this season's story since day one.

Now, if you have been watching all the Fortnite live events, you know that most of the finales follow a set script. Everyone watching sees the same thing happen in the same order. Shattered actually breaks that pattern. Your experience changes based on the side you chose during the Showdown Rivalries at the start of the season. So if you went Team Ice King and your friend went Team Foundation, you two could see totally different things play out.

Fortnite Shattered Live Event Schedule

The event kicks off on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 4 PM PT. The door for the event opens earlier, at 3:20 PM PT, so you can hop in and grab a spot before things get crowded. Here's when it starts in your region:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, June 5 - 4:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Friday, June 5 - 7:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, June 6 - 1:00 AM India (IST) Saturday, June 6 - 4:30 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, June 6 - 8:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, June 6 - 9:00 AM

You can check out our countdown timer to see how long you have left until the Fortnite Shattered live event is live in the game.

How to Watch the Shattered Live Event

Big events like this pull in hundreds of thousands of extra players, which means longer queues and sometimes crashes. So you'd better follow these steps to avoid them:

Open Fortnite early, ideally before 3:20 PM PT when the doors open. Head to the Discover menu and search for the Battle Royale. Queue into the mode. Wait until 4 PM PT for the event to begin.

Doing this early saves you from the last-minute rush that locks people out every single time.

What to Expect

Both sides are fighting for control of the Zero Point, and the conflict is expected to pull well-known characters into the center of the action as the season reaches its biggest moments.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions as well. We still do not know how Dark Voyager connects to the story, and leaks for Chapter 7 Season 3 have been surprisingly limited so far. One thing that does seem clear is that Shattered could deliver major story reveals that set up the direction and theme of the next season.

June 5. Your Team Changes Your Experience. Doors Open 6:20pm ET. Fight Starts 7pm ET. pic.twitter.com/jFVYnTbj1m — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 23, 2026