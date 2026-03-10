Fortnite Showdown Release Date and Story Details

Epic Games just dropped the first real look at Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, and it’s called Fortnite Showdown. The teaser trailer confirmed the release date, showed off new skins, and gave us a pretty good idea of what the season’s story is going to be about. Here are the details.

The Fortnite Showdown release date is March 19th, 2026. That means Chapter 7 Season 1 officially ends on March 18th, 2026, before the servers go down for maintenance.

Epic hasn’t confirmed an exact start time yet, but based on how past seasons have launched, you can expect the game to come back online somewhere between 6 AM and 8 AM PT. That’s the usual window after maintenance wraps up. Here’s when Fortnite Showdown goes live in every region:

Region Local Date and Time North America (PT) March 19th – 6:00 AM North America (ET) March 19th – 9:00 AM Central Europe (CET) March 19th – 2:00 PM India (IST) March 19th – 6:30 PM Japan (JST) March 19th – 10:00 PM Australia (AEDT) March 20th – 12:00 AM

Chapter 7 Season 2 was actually delayed by two weeks. It was originally supposed to come out earlier, so the wait has been a bit frustrating. But now that the trailer is out, it seems worth it. Here is the countdown for you until the update is live:

What the Fortnite Showdown Trailer Revealed

The teaser trailer confirmed a lot. The biggest takeaway is that, like all the leaks and everyone was already hyping about, The Foundation and the Ice King are both returning this season. The trailer ends with the line: “The Foundation and the Ice King will return in Fortnite Showdown.”

You can see in the trailer that The Foundation (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) is currently frozen in a block of ice. So is Captain America and another character named Orelia, who is described as a golden skeleton figure. It looks like the Ice King has captured them all, which sets up the season’s main conflict right away.

The trailer also shows off what appears to be a new version of the Ice King’s Polar Peak fortress as a new POI on the map. Polar Peak is a classic Fortnite location from the original Chapter 1, so seeing it return in a more detailed and updated form is going to be a big deal for long-time players.

New Skins Confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 2

Two skins have already been confirmed through the trailer:

Captain America is getting a brand new skin this season. Steve Rogers appears in the teaser, frozen in ice/ This looks like it could tie into the Avengers: Doomsday movie, given the way Epic has been referencing that project in their wording.

is getting a brand new skin this season. Steve Rogers appears in the teaser, frozen in ice/ This looks like it could tie into the movie, given the way Epic has been referencing that project in their wording. The Foundation is getting a freshly redesigned look.

More skins will almost certainly be revealed as the season gets closer, but these two are locked in based on what we’ve seen so far.

Fortnite Showdown Story: What Is the Season Actually About?

Based on the trailer and some early leaks, Fortnite Showdown is going to be about rival factions going head-to-head. That’s literally where the name “Showdown” comes from.

FORTNITE C7 SEASON THEME LEAKED IS "RIVALRY"



Ice King & Dark Voyager vs The Seven. VIA @NotPaloleaks & @blortzen pic.twitter.com/HWZdDtXUKO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 6, 2026

Insider Blortzen posted on X before the official reveal, saying the season’s theme is “Rivalry”, and compared it to older Fortnite seasons like Chapter 3 Season 2, where the Dark Voyager and Ice King went up against The Seven. The idea of multiple realities colliding was also mentioned, which suggests the Zero Point Shards are going to play a big role in the story.

In terms of the actual lore, it looks like The Dark Voyager, the current main villain in Fortnite’s story, is working alongside the Ice King to collect the broken pieces of the Zero Point. The fact that Captain America is also frozen alongside The Foundation hints that Marvel and Fortnite’s storylines are overlapping again, which has been a pattern for a while now.

Stay tuned for the full Battle Pass breakdown, new map changes, and everything else coming with Chapter 7 Season 2 as we get closer to March 19th. Are you ready for this?