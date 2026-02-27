Is Shrek in Fortnite? What We Know So Far About This Collab

Shrek has been one of the most requested collaboration characters in Fortnite, especially with Shrek 5 announced for 2027. Players have been spotting the green ogre in Creative mode maps and seeing videos online claiming he’s already in the game. So is Shrek actually in Fortnite, or is this all speculation? Here’s what we know so far about a potential Shrek x Fortnite collaboration.

Is Shrek Coming to Fortnite?

Right now, Shrek is not officially in Fortnite. The leaked videos and screenshots circulating online showing Shrek skins are fake and have not been confirmed by Epic Games. What does exist is fan-made content in Creative mode. Players have created horror maps like “The Shrekoning,” prop hunts, and PVP arenas featuring Shrek characters. These are community-made maps, not official Fortnite content.

However, there are solid reasons to believe a Shrek collaboration could happen soon. Shrek 5 is hitting theaters next year however, it was originally planned for 2026. Fortnite typically releases skins around major movie and TV releases, so timing a Shrek collab this year or closer to the launch next year makes sense.

How Much the Shrek Skins Might Cost in Fortnite

If Shrek does come to Fortnite, the pricing would likely follow the pattern of other movie collaborations. The main Shrek skin would probably be a Legendary outfit priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, similar to other crossover characters. If Epic releases a bundle with multiple items like a Donkey back bling, pickaxe, and glider, expect the full bundle to cost around 2,200 to 2,500 V-Bucks. Individual items like back blings and pickaxes typically range from 400 to 800 V-Bucks when sold separately.

What All Will the Shrek Skins Include?

If a Shrek collaboration happens, here’s what the bundle might include based on typical Fortnite crossover releases:

Item Type Possible Content Character Skins Shrek, Fiona, potentially Donkey as a skin or back bling Back Bling Donkey, Lord Farquaad, or Dragon Pickaxe Pitchfork or torch Glider Dragon from the movies Emotes “All Star” dance or Shrek roar

There’s no official confirmation from Epic Games about a Shrek collaboration yet. The leaked videos online are fake, and the only Shrek content currently available is through community-created maps in Creative mode. However, there’s a realistic chance Fortnite will add the green ogre soon. For now, players will have to wait for an official announcement.