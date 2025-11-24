Fortnite Sidekicks Leak: Paramount Characters Coming to Chapter 7

Fortnite keeps finding new ways to make your gaming experience more fun, and the latest addition is Sidekicks. These cute little companions follow you around in battle, adding some personality to your matches. Now, exciting leaks suggest that some of your favorite Paramount characters might join the Sidekick lineup soon.

What Are Sidekicks in Fortnite?

Sidekicks are a fun new cosmetic that lets a tiny companion follow you during matches. They don’t change gameplay or give any boosts, but they just make the game feel more lively. Epic first added Sidekicks based on Fortnite characters like Peels, Bonesy, and Flopsticks. Because players liked them so much, Epic began adding crossover companions, too. That’s why you can now get Simpsons Sidekicks such as Plopper (Homer’s pig) and Itchy from the Itchy & Scratchy Show.

Paramount Characters Coming As Fortnite Sidekicks

A recent leak from SamLeakss, shared by trusted Fortnite leaker HYPEX, reveals that Epic Games is working on a Paramount partnership for Sidekicks. This means you might see characters from popular Nickelodeon shows joining your battles soon. The leak mentions several franchises that could appear as Sidekicks:

PARAMOUNT x FORTNITE SIDEKICKS ARE COMING SOON



POSSIBILITIES: Dora, Spongebob, Southpark, Transformers, Nickelodeon, TMNT, etc..



[VIA @SamLeakss] pic.twitter.com/k0Goouz3zF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 23, 2025

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Dora the Explorer

Southpark

Transformers

The leak doesn’t provide exact release dates, so you’ll need to wait for official announcements from Epic Games. However, this Paramount Sidekicks leak isn’t the only Nickelodeon news for Fortnite. HYPEX previously mentioned that a full SpongeBob SquarePants crossover event is coming in Chapter 7. This could be a massive event similar to past collaborations.

How to Get Sidekicks

You can purchase Sidekicks from the Fortnite Item Shop when they become available. Some Sidekicks might also appear as rewards in the Battle Pass or through special events.

When the Paramount Sidekicks release, they’ll likely appear in the Item Shop for a limited time. If you want specific characters, you should grab them quickly before they rotate out.

Keep checking the Item Shop daily and follow official Fortnite social media accounts for announcements about new Sidekick releases.