All Fortnite Sidekicks: Prices and How to Get Them (November 2025)

Update on November 11th: Added all the newest Fortnite Sidekicks.

Gone are the days of venturing alone in Fortnite, because now you can have adorable pets called Sidekicks to follow you around. With the Chapter 6 Mini Season 2 update, Epic Games introduced the first batch of Sidekicks, and players are absolutely loving them. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to join you on your adventures, here’s a complete guide to all available Fortnite Sidekicks and how to get them.

What Are Sidekicks in Fortnite?

Sidekicks are essentially your personal companions in Fortnite. They’ll follow you around during matches. However, they’re purely cosmetic. They don’t assist in combat or provide any gameplay advantages. Enemies can’t see them, so you don’t have to worry about revealing your position. While they won’t help you win fights, they definitely make your matches feel more lively and entertaining.

The first Sidekick was Peels, a dog version of Peely. You could get him through the Chapter 6 Mini Season 2 Battle Pass back in November 2025. After that, Epic Games started adding more Sidekicks to the Item Shop.

Complete List of All Fortnite Sidekicks

Here’s every Sidekick you can get in Fortnite right now:

Sidekick Name Sidekick Icon Price Peels Chapter 6 Mini Season 2 Battle Pass Doggo Jr. 1,500 V-Bucks Flopsticks 1,500 V-Bucks Lil’ Raptor 1,200 V-Bucks Cuddle Team Jr. 1,500 V-Bucks Spike 1,200 V-Bucks Bonesy 1,200 V-Bucks Dummy Dog TBA Mothman Jr TBA Teacup Chi-Pup TBA

Note: We will keep updating this article whenever a new Sidekick drops in the game.

How to Customize Your Sidekicks

Before you purchase a Sidekick, there are some important things to understand. The first one is that you can customize their appearance to make them more unique. However, you only get one chance to customize each Sidekick after you obtain it. Here are the steps on how to customize your Sidekick:

Open your Locker, and on the left of the screen, you will see the Sidekicks option. Choose the Sidekick you want to customize. Browse and pick from available colors, patterns, and styles. Click Next Step to review your customization. Hold Lock-In to confirm changes permanently. Enter a name for your Sidekick or use Randomize Name for suggestions. Select Finish Customization to complete the process.

If you really love a particular Sidekick and want multiple versions with different appearances, you can buy the same Sidekick multiple times. Each copy can have its own unique look.

You might only get one chance to customize your Sidekick’s appearance. However, you can rename your Sidekick whenever you want. Just open your Locker and select the Sidekick you want to rename. Click on the three dots icon to bring up additional options, then select Rename from the menu.

Just like Kicks and Jam Tracks, Sidekicks will keep showing up in the Item Shop. Epic will probably add them to future Battle Passes, too, so you’ll have plenty of chances to collect different ones over time.