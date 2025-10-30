Fortnite Sidekicks Feature Brings Customizable Pets to Battle Royale

Fortnite is adding something cute and exciting to the game, and this has been a dream for many players for a long time. Starting November 1st, you’ll be able to get your own Fortnite Sidekicks. These are adorable pets that follow you around while you play. They don’t help you win battles or give you any special powers, but they make your game more fun to watch.

What Are Fortnite Sidekicks?

Sidekicks are little animal companions that tag along with you in different Fortnite modes. You’ll see them in Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Save The World, and even some player-made maps. They react to what’s happening around them and do cute animations while you play.

They can’t take damage during fights. So you don’t need to worry about protecting them. They’re just there to hang out and look cool. Other players can see your Sidekick, too, which means everyone gets to enjoy your new friend.

How to Customize Your Sidekicks

When you get a Sidekick, you can customize how it looks for one time. This is where you pick the color of its fur, scales, or skin. You can also choose if it has horns or other physical features. But once you lock in these choices, they’re permanent. If you want another version with different colors, you’ll need to buy the same Sidekick again.

After this one-time appearance change, you can still dress up your Sidekick. You’ll earn Sidekick Points (SP) just by playing with your pet equipped. Use these points to unlock accessories like hats, shirts, and other cosmetics for your companion.

Fortnite Sidekicks Release Schedule

Here is the schedule for some of the first-ever Fortnite Sidekick:

Date Sidekick Name How to Get It November 1, 2025 Peels Battle Pass (Free with purchase) November 7, 2025 Bonesy Item Shop with V-Bucks November 7, 2025 Spike Item Shop with V-Bucks November 7, 2025 Lil’ Raptor Item Shop with V-Bucks Coming soon Cat Sidekicks Item Shop with V-Bucks

Peels is going to be the first Sidekick you can unlock. This adorable banana-themed dog comes with the Simpsons Battle Pass on November 1st, 2025. Peels has very expressive animations and looks like a combination of a dog and Fortnite’s famous Peely character.

On November 7th, three more Sidekicks arrive in the Item Shop. Bonesy is a classic dog that many players remember from way back in Chapter 1 Season 6. If you already own the old Bonesy Back Bling from 2018, Epic Games will give you the new Bonesy Sidekick for free.

Spike and Lil’ Raptor are also coming to the shop. Lil’ Raptor is a small dinosaur that does fun things like playing with an egg when you kick a ball around. Epic confirmed that cat-themed Sidekicks are coming soon for players who prefer feline friends.

Special Features and Emotes

Sidekicks do more than just follow you around. They perform special emotes that react to what you’re doing. Some emotes are synced with your actions. For example, if you do a certain emote, your Sidekick might copy you or do something related.

These pets bring personality to your gameplay without affecting how you perform in matches. They’re purely cosmetic, which means everyone has the same chance to win regardless of whether they have a Sidekick or not. Try out these new companions when they launch and see which one becomes your favorite adventure buddy.