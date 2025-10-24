Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass: Everything Coming in Chapter 6 Mini Season

The rumors are true – The Simpsons are officially coming to Fortnite. After weeks of speculation, leaks have confirmed that Springfield is about to become the newest location on the Battle Royale island. This is not another small crossover. Epic Games is going all-in with a full mini-season dedicated to everyone’s favorite animated family. Let’s check out everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass.

When Does the Fortnite Simpsons Season Start?

Circle your calendars for November 1st, 2025. That’s when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 wraps up and the Simpsons mini-season kicks off. This won’t be a regular full-length season, though. Epic is doing something different here. It’s going to be a month-long mini-season, just like the Chapter 2 Remix we saw at the end of Chapter 5, or the Galactic Battle mini-season for Star Wars.

What Characters Are in the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass?

Dataminers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR have leaked the official key art for the season, and it shows a bunch of characters that will likely be in the Battle Pass. Let me break down who you can expect to see:

SIMPSONS BATTLE PASS LINEUP



– Homer Simpson

– Marge Simpson

– Peely Remix

– Fishsticks Remix

– Ned Flanders



(via @blortzen & @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/5KyOYOWGAc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 23, 2025

The Simpson Family is front and center. You’ll get Homer, Marge, and the kids. Bart and Lisa aren’t coming as regular skins. They’re getting mech suits, which sounds pretty awesome for a game like Fortnite.

Additionally, the leaked key art shows Springfield coming to Fortnite with cel-shaded graphics. This means the whole Springfield map will look like a cartoon, matching The Simpsons’ art style. You’ll probably be able to visit iconic locations like the Simpson house, Moe’s Tavern, the Kwik-E-Mart, and the Nuclear Power Plant, where Homer works.

How Much Will Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass Cost?

Based on what we’ve seen in past seasons, the Battle Pass will probably cost 1,000 V-Bucks. That’s the standard price for Fortnite Battle Passes. But since this is only a month-long season instead of the usual three months, Epic might throw in more skins and rewards than normal. They might even give you more V-Bucks back through the pass to make up for the shorter season.

For now, Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed everything yet, so some details are still up in the air. We don’t know exactly which skins will be in the Battle Pass versus which ones might show up in the Item Shop separately. Keep an eye out for official announcements from Epic in the next few days. They usually drop a trailer and full details right before a new season launches.