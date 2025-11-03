The Simpsons have taken over Fortnite, and with them comes a bunch of hidden quests that are actually pretty fun to complete. If you’re a fan of the show, you’ll love all the little references scattered around Springfield. These secret challenges give you extra XP to help level up your Battle Pass faster, so they’re definitely worth doing. Here is all you need to know about Fortnite Simpsons Hidden Gag Quests!

How to Complete Fortnite Simpsons Hidden Gag Quests

There are 12 hidden quests in total, known as Gag Quests, and each one is a fun reference to classic Simpsons moments. Every quest is tied to an iconic scene or location from the show, and once you complete one, you’ll automatically earn XP. Some are super easy, while others might take a few tries, but all of them are worth doing to level up faster.

1. Release the Hounds

Go to Burns Manor on the far right of the map. Enter the first room on the left and press the red button on Mr. Burns’ desk. A pack of Dobermans will spawn and protect you. Only one player can do this per match, so land here early.

2. Sit on the Simpsons’ Couch

Head to Evergreen Terrace and find the Simpsons’ House. Walk inside, go to the living room, and sit on the couch to complete the quest instantly.

3. Dislodge the Lard Lad Donut

Visit Donut District and find the huge Lard Lad statue. Shoot or hit the donut until it falls, then strike it again on the ground. You can keep hitting it afterward to use it as a funny weapon that breaks buildings.

4. Step on a Rake

In Springfield Town Square, walk through grassy areas until you step on a rake. It’ll smack your character in the face, but you won’t take damage.

5. Knock Jebediah Springfield’s Head Off

At the center of Springfield Town Square, hit or shoot the statue’s head to knock it off. You can even wear it as a helmet, and it blocks one headshot before falling off.

6. Find Mr. Sparkle

Go to the Springfield Tire Yard south of Evergreen Terrace. In the south corner, dig at a dirt pile near burning tires to uncover the Mr. Sparkle box.

7. Prank Call Moe

Head to Moe’s Tavern in Springfield Town Square and use the phone on the bar. You can also use any phone booth to trigger Bart’s prank call to Moe.

8. Spray Springfield

At the Kwik-E-Mart, go to the right wall outside by the trash cans. Use the El Barto Spray emote to tag the wall and complete the quest.

9. Jump the Springfield Gorge

Grab a vehicle (there’s usually one at the Simpsons’ House) and drive east toward Springfield Gorge. Launch off the cliff to finish the quest. There’s also a ramp west of Kamp Krusty if you want to try jumping the whole gorge.

10. Catch Blinky

Use a fishing rod that can be found near barrels or at the pier east of Burns Manor, and fish until you catch Blinky, the three-eyed orange fish.

11. Gather a Steamed Ham

Look inside houses in Evergreen Terrace, especially the Simpsons’ House. Pick up a Steamed Ham from a dining table or kitchen counter to complete this quick quest.

12. Bring the Haw Haw Humiliation

Defeat one of three random bosses: Evil Homer, Witch Marge, or Krusty the Clown. They spawn randomly around Evergreen Terrace, Kamp Krusty, or Town Square. After you win, Nelson appears and laughs his “haw-haw.”

Each quest gives you XP toward your Battle Pass, which helps you unlock all the Simpsons-themed skins and rewards faster. If you’re trying to complete the pass before the mini-season ends, these hidden quests are a quick boost. Good luck!