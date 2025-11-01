Fortnite Simpsons Live Event “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” – Full Recap

The Simpsons have taken over Fortnite in the most Springfield way possible. Epic Games just wrapped up the “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event, bringing Kang and Kodos to the Battle Royale island and transforming the entire game into a cel-shaded cartoon wonderland. The event marked the transition from Fortnitemares 2025 into a full month of Simpsons chaos, complete with animated shorts, Springfield locations, and Homer accidentally getting his hands on reality-warping tech. If you missed the event or want to relive the madness, here’s everything that happened.

When and How the Live Event Happened

The “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event took place on November 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST). Epic Games created a dedicated playlist for the event that went live approximately 30 minutes before the start time.

Players had to log in early to secure their spot. The event queues were extremely long, and many players experienced matchmaking errors when trying to join. The pre-event lobby featured Kang and Kodos beaming up players as they waited for the main event to begin. A countdown timer displayed the time remaining, building anticipation for the 11-minute cinematic experience ahead.

The event was completely cinematic with zero gameplay elements. Unlike some previous Fortnite live events that included interactive segments, this was purely a viewing experience where players watched the story unfold without any input.

What Happened During the Simpsons Live Event

The event opened with Hope and Jonesy arriving at a dimensional gateway. Jonesy wielded his Rift Gun as they attempted their plan to seal away the tentacled creature that’s been menacing the island.

The duo managed to trap the demon behind a portal after which Jonesy even said “See? Piece of cake”, but his victory was short-lived. The monster tore the portal back open and burst through, unleashing a massive tentacle attack. Everything suddenly shifted into The Simpsons animation style. The world transformed into cel-shaded graphics that perfectly matched the show’s iconic look. Hope and Jonesy kept battling the creature but now in this cartoonish visual format.

The alien invaders Kang and Kodos made their entrance, hovering above the scene in their spacecraft. Instead of helping the heroes, they decided to team up with the demon, making the situation far worse for Hope and Jonesy.

During the chaos, Hope spotted something critical – a Zero Point Shard was lodged in the demon’s chest. She quickly activated the UFO’s tractor beam and yanked the shard free from the creature. The demon retaliated by hurling everyone through another dimensional rift. Hope, Jonesy, and the two aliens crash-landed on a strange new island that blended Fortnite’s familiar locations with buildings and streets from Springfield.

What Happens Next

The story shown in the live event will continue through weekly animated shorts released throughout the mini-season. These shorts will advance the plot and preview new gameplay elements coming each week. The animated shorts air in Fortnite through the Quests tab under Animated Shorts. You can watch them directly in-game without needing to visit external websites or streaming platforms.

The shorts are also available on Disney+ for players who prefer watching on that platform. You can find them by searching for “The Simpsons” or visiting The Simpsons Collection. The scheduled animated shorts include:

“Apocalypse D’Oh” – November 1

– November 1 “Sugar High” – November 10

– November 10 “Multiplidiocy” – November 17

– November 17 “The Incredible Bulk” – November 24

Each short previews the mayhem of that week, giving players hints about new content, challenges, or gameplay changes coming to Springfield.