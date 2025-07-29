Fortnite x The Simpsons Mini Season Launch Date Revealed

Homer Simpson is coming to Fortnite! Epic Games is bringing us a special Simpsons mini season that’s going to be a complete Springfield takeover. Just like the Star Wars mini season we had earlier, this isn’t just a skin drop. It’s something totally different! Let me tell you everything we know so far about Fortnite x The Simpsons!

Fortnite x The Simpsons Mini Season Launch Date

Based on the leaks coming from reliable Fortnite leakers, like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, you’ll get to play as your favorite Springfield characters in Fortnite x The Simpsons mini season starting November 1st, 2025. Think Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa skins that let you run around the island as the world’s most famous cartoon family. Just like the Star Wars mini season earlier this year, this won’t be a full-length season but a shorter, focused experience.

THE SIMPSONS MINI-SEASON IS NOVEMBER 1



CHAPTER 7 ON DECEMBER 2 pic.twitter.com/ijgsabnQvJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 29, 2025

Leaks also suggest that you’ll be playing on a brand new Springfield map. Instead of the regular Fortnite island, you’ll drop into locations straight from the TV show. So you might be fighting battles at Moe’s Tavern, the Kwik-E-Mart, or even the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant!

You’ll also find Simpsons NPCs scattered around the map who will give you special quests. These missions will tie into Fortnite’s main storyline, connecting Springfield to the bigger Fortnite universe in ways that make sense for both worlds.

Live Event and Fortnite Chapter 7 Launch

Here’s where things get really exciting. The Simpsons mini season will end with a massive live event that kicks off Chapter 7 on December 2nd, 2025. While Epic hasn’t revealed what happens during this event, leaks suggest it might be called “Reality Collapse.”

Some fans think Homer might accidentally blow up the entire island while chasing a donut around Springfield. That would be pretty funny and totally something Homer would do, right?

Disney owns The Simpsons now, and they’ve been working closer with Epic Games since that huge $1.5 billion investment. We’ve already seen Family Guy characters in Fortnite, so The Simpsons was always going to happen eventually. This mini season gives you something totally different from regular Fortnite. Instead of months of the same theme, you get a quick Springfield experience that leads right into the next big chapter.

Mark your calendar for November 1 because Homer Simpson is ready to join the battle royale!