5 Best Drop Locations in Fortnite Simpsons Season

The Simpsons season brought a completely new map to Fortnite, with Springfield replacing the previous island. Finding the right drop location can make or break your match, especially with how different this cel-shaded map plays compared to regular Fortnite. After spending hours testing every named location and several unnamed spots, we’ve found the five best places to land for loot, NPCS, shields, and winning your early fights. These Fortnite landing spots give you the best start possible whether you’re playing Zero Build or regular Battle Royale.

1. Springfield Town Square

Springfield Town Square sits right in the center of the map and offers the most consistent loot of any location this season. What makes this spot the best is simple – you’re basically guaranteed good loot and you’ll almost always be in the safe zone because of the central location. The buildings provide plenty of cover and each one has multiple chest spawns. I’ve landed here over a dozen times and never left without at least decent weapons.

Bosses also seem to spawn here more frequently than other locations based on my experience. While boss spawns aren’t guaranteed anywhere, I’ve encountered them at Town Square way more often than places like Burns Manor or Cletus’ Corn Hole.

2. Springfield Slurpworks

Springfield Slurpworks might be tucked in the corner of the map, but don’t let that fool you – this location is absolutely loaded with resources. The main factory building dominates the area with smaller structures scattered around. The shield situation here is insane. You’ll find slurp tanks that each give 100 shield when broken, slurp barrels, slurp boxes, and even a slurp truck. This is the best shield farm in the entire game right now.

The main drawback is that fights here can drag on forever because of all the shields. You’ll crack someone’s armor and they’ll instantly pop a slurp box or break a barrel to get back to full. But honestly, that just means more practice and better warming up for the rest of your match.

3. Unnamed Location – Springfield Squidport

What I love about this location is the loot density for such a small, quiet area. You get plenty of chest spawns here. The docks have two trays of burgers, which are hands-down the best healing items this season. Burgers restore both health and shields, making them way more valuable than carrying separate healing items. You can farm plenty of wood and brick from the surrounding structures, plus metal from the buses nearby. This spot has everything you need in a compact, usually uncontested area.

4. Evergreen Terrace

Evergreen Terrace is basically this season’s version of Retail Row’s residential area – a classic suburban neighborhood with houses spread out where everyone lands at different buildings then meets in the middle. The location has slurp barrels, slurp boxes, and car spawns, so you’re covered for shields and rotations. Two Mr. Burns chests spawn here regularly, one in the main area and another at the grey house in the top right section.

Yes, this location gets crowded. Expect plenty of players landing here every match. But the house layout spreads people out enough that you’re not immediately fighting for the same chest. Each house functions like its own mini-POI, so you can loot up a full building before encountering enemies.

5. Cletus’ Corn Hole (Red Barn Area)

Most people think Cletus’ Corn Hole is too spread out and open to be a good drop spot. They’re partly right – the full location is huge and exposed. But if you land specifically at the red barn area, you’re actually hitting one of the best compact loot zones on the map.

The red barn and its immediate surroundings hide plenty of potential chest spawns in the bushes around the building. That’s a ton of chests in a tiny area with natural cover from all the bush spawns. This spot stays relatively quiet compared to the main named locations. The main downside is the rest of Cletus’ Corn Hole is wide open farmland. If zone pulls away from you, rotating out means crossing open ground where you’re vulnerable. But the barn is close enough to the map edge that you can usually find a car or just run to better cover before that becomes a problem.

These five locations give you the best combination of loot, shields, healing items, and positioning for winning matches in the Simpsons season. Springfield Town Square tops the list for central location and guaranteed mythic spawns, while spots like the docks offer quieter alternatives with surprisingly good chest counts