Fortnite Simpsons Season Boss Locations: Rewards and How to Defeat

The Simpsons season in Fortnite brought Springfield to the island, along with three special bosses you can fight for powerful weapons. Evil Homer, Witch Marge, and Krusty the Clown spawn randomly across the map, making them tricky to find. These bosses drop mythic and exotic weapons that are some of the strongest in the game right now. This guide shows you the location of every Fortnite boss, how to defeat them, and which rewards are worth chasing.

All Fortnite Simpsons Bosses

The three Simpsons bosses don’t spawn in fixed locations every match. They appear randomly across different spots on the Springfield map. Bosses also appear at different times during a match – one spawns after the first storm circle closes, then another, and finally the third as more circles close. You’ll see their icon on your mini-map when you get close to their location.

Krusty the Clown Location and Rewards

Possible Spawn Locations Spawn Rate Rewards Kamp Krusty 13.7% Krusty’s Mr. Blasty (Exotic) South of Kamp Krusty 14% Shield Potions South West of Kamp Krusty 14% Gold Bars Springfield Town Square 12.6%

Springfield Slurpworks 8.6%



Krusty appears most often around Kamp Krusty and the Springfield Town Square area. The gas station east of Kamp Krusty is a common spot where players report finding him. He sometimes shows up at Springfield Slurpworks too, though less frequently than the other locations.

Fighting Krusty is probably the most annoying of the three bosses. He carries Krusty’s Mr. Blasty, which shoots balloons that make you float in the air. Getting hit by these balloons is really frustrating because you lose control and become an easy target. The trick is keeping your distance and using an AR to damage him quickly before he can hit you. Build walls if you need protection, and try to end the fight fast because the longer it goes, the more likely you’ll get hit by his weapon. Once you eliminate him, grab the exotic Mr. Blasty – it’s a fun weapon that can trap other players in balloons.

Witch Marge Location and Rewards

Possible Spawn Locations Spawn Rate Rewards Springfield Town Square 12.6% Mythic Enhanced Combat SMG Springfield Slurpworks 8.6% Shield Potions East of Springfield Slurpworks 10.8% Gold Bars South of Evergreen Terrace 11.4%

Corruption Corners 9.5%



Witch Marge flies around on her witch’s broom, making her easy to spot from far away. She appears most commonly around Springfield Town Square and Springfield Slurpworks, but we’ve also found her near Corruption Corners and south of Evergreen Terrace. Her spawn locations overlap with Krusty’s more than Evil Homer’s.

Witch Marge carries the mythic SMG, which sprays bullets really fast at close range. The key to beating her is staying at medium to long range where her SMG isn’t as effective. Use an assault rifle to shoot her from distance. Don’t rush in close because her SMG will melt your health in seconds. Keep moving sideways while shooting to make yourself harder to hit. The fight isn’t too hard if you maintain distance and keep firing. Her mythic Combat SMG is honestly the best weapon from all three bosses – it absolutely shreds enemies in close combat.

Evil Homer Location and Rewards

Possible Spawn Locations Spawn Rate Rewards Evergreen Terrace 10.8% Mythic Enhanced Tactical Shotgun East of Evergreen Terrace Near The Gorge 13.3% Shield Potions Cletus’ Corn Hole 11.3% Gold Bars South of Cletus’ Corn Hole 11.6%

West side of central ravine Various



Evil Homer spawns most frequently around Evergreen Terrace, the gorge area, and Cletus’ Corn Hole on the western side of the map. His locations overlap less with the other two bosses, so if you find a boss in this area, it’s more likely to be him. He’s actually pretty funny when you first see him – he dances and sings the Evil Homer song before attacking.

Evil Homer uses the mythic Tactical Shotgun, which hits really hard up close. Your strategy should be the same as fighting Witch Marge – don’t get near him or you’ll take massive shotgun damage. Use a rifle to attack from medium range where his shotgun can’t reach you. He moves around but doesn’t have any special mobility like Witch Marge’s broom, so he’s easier to track. Just keep backing up while shooting if he walks toward you. The fight is pretty straightforward as long as you respect his shotgun range. His mythic Tactical Shotgun is solid for close combat but not as strong overall as Witch Marge’s SMG.

Which Boss Should You Fight First

If you can only go after one boss, Witch Marge should be your priority. Her Mythic Enhanced Combat SMG is the strongest weapon you can get from any of the three bosses. The fire rate is incredibly fast and it melts through enemy health bars in close to medium range. This weapon wins fights consistently and works well in both Zero Build and regular Battle Royale modes.

Remember that boss spawns are random. Don’t get frustrated if you spend several games not finding any bosses – that’s just how the system works this season. Drive vehicles around the likely spawn areas and watch your mini-map for boss icons. The more ground you cover, the better your chances of stumbling into one.