When Does Fortnite Simpsons Season End & What’s Next?

The Fortnite Simpsons mini-season brought Springfield to the Battle Royale island with cel-shaded graphics, new bosses, and iconic characters like Homer, Marge, and Ned Flanders. But this collaboration won’t last forever – it’s a mini-season that bridges Chapter 6 and Chapter 7. Knowing exactly when the Fortnite Simpsons season ends helps you finish your Battle Pass, collect all the exclusive items, and prepare for what comes next in Fortnite.

Fortnite Simpsons Season End Date

The Fortnite Simpsons season ends on November 29, 2025. This gives players about four weeks to experience everything Springfield has to offer, from the transformed map to the weekly animated shorts. The season started on November 1, 2025, right after the “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event that transitioned from Fortnitemares into the Simpsons collaboration. Running for roughly one month makes this a true mini-season rather than a full three-month season like normal Fortnite chapters.

What Happens When the Season Ends

A live event will close out the Simpsons season on November 29. Epic Games hasn’t revealed details about this finale event yet, but it will likely wrap up the storyline about Homer accidentally possessing the Zero Point Shard and using it as a reality-warping TV remote.

These live events are one-time experiences you can only watch if you’re online when they happen. Based on previous Fortnite events, expect the finale to last somewhere between 10-20 minutes and feature major story moments that transition into Chapter 7.

After the live event, Fortnite will enter downtime for maintenance. This downtime usually lasts several hours while Epic Games implements all the changes for the new chapter. During this period, you won’t be able to play Fortnite at all. Chapter 7 Season 1 will launch shortly after the maintenance ends. The exact timing depends on how long the update takes to deploy, but new chapters typically go live within 4-6 hours after the live event finishes.

The Fortnite Simpsons season ends soon, with a live event that leads into Chapter 7. You have about four weeks total to experience the new POIs, fight the three bosses, find all the NPCs, and collect any Simpsons cosmetics before everything changes. Make the most of this collaboration, trying the mythic weapons, and finishing any challenges or rewards you care about. After November 29, Springfield disappears and Fortnite moves forward with whatever Epic Games has planned for Chapter 7.