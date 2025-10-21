Fortnite Springfield Map Leaked: Everything in The Simpsons Season

Fortnite is getting a full makeover next month with The Simpsons taking over the game. Character skins will be there, of course, but we’re also talking about the entire map turning into Springfield! If you grew up watching Homer, Marge, and the rest of the gang, you’re going to love what’s coming. Here is everything you need to know about the Simpsons mini season and the Fortnite Springfield map leak.

When Does The Simpsons Mini-Season Start?

The Simpsons mini-season kicks off on November 1st, 2025. This is a shorter season compared to the regular ones, and it’ll run for about a month. Epic Games hasn’t officially announced all the details yet, but leakers who’ve been right before are pretty confident about this date.

What’s Happening to the Fortnite Map?

So here is the big news. The entire Fortnite battle royale map is getting replaced with Springfield. You heard that right. The whole thing. Not just a small section or a few POIs added to the current map. Everything you know is going away temporarily to make room for The Simpsons’ hometown.

SIMPSONS x FORTNITE MAP IS FULLY SPRINGFIELD



Also a Nuclear Plant POI — VIA @NotPaloleaks & @SpushFNBR pic.twitter.com/s6H40GbEyK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 19, 2025

According to reliable Fortnite leakers like Hypex and Paloleaks, the map will look just like the show. That means cel-shaded graphics that match the cartoon style you see on TV. It’s going to feel like you’re actually playing inside an episode of The Simpsons.

What Springfield POIs Will be in Fortnite?

So far, the only confirmed location is the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, where Homer works and probably causes disasters. But let’s be real, Springfield has tons of iconic spots that could show up:

Evergreen Terrace

Moe’s Tavern

Springfield Elementary School

Krusty Burger

The Kwik-E-Mart

We don’t know for sure which locations made the cut, but it would be weird not to include at least some of these famous places. The map might be a scaled-down version of the city with just the most recognizable spots.

What Else Is Coming?

This mini-season will have its own battle pass. Dataminers found references to Kang and Kodos in the game files, and those alien characters won’t be in the battle pass. That means there’s a whole bunch of other Simpsons content that will be.

Fortnite has done mini-seasons before, like the latest Star Wars’ mini-season, the Galactic Battle. They usually work the same way. The map gets completely replaced for a limited time, then everything goes back to normal when it’s over. What makes this different is the scale. A whole city from a TV show that’s been around for decades is a pretty big deal. The cel-shaded graphics are also new. Most Fortnite skins and items keep the game’s usual art style, but this is going full cartoon mode.

If you’re a Simpsons fan, you’re probably going to spend money on this crossover. Epic knows what they’re doing. They’ll have skins, emotes, and probably pickaxes shaped like donuts or Duff beer. The battle pass will likely have challenges that make you visit different Springfield locations or do things related to the show. Are you ready?