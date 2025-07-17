Fortnite Six Stack Mode Leak: 6-Player Squad Format Coming Soon

Have you ever wished you could bring more friends into your Fortnite squad? Well, your prayers might be answered soon. Leakers found hints about a new mode called Six Stack that lets you team up with five friends instead of the usual three. Yes, you read that right – six people causing chaos together on the island. Here is everything we know so far about the Fortnite Six Stack mode leak, explaining to you the things about the 6-player squad format.

What is Fortnite Six Stack Mode?

Six Stack is a rumored game mode that bumps up team sizes from four to six players. Each match would have 78 total players spread across 13 squads. That’s a lot more chaos than your typical 100-player lobby with 25 teams. The mode seems tied to Fortnite OG, meaning you’ll get the classic building system that older players love. This mix of nostalgic gameplay with bigger teams could create some wild moments on the battlefield.

UPCOMING OG MODE – SIX STACK (PURE CHAOS)! 👀🔥



• Builds for now

• “Wacky Weekends” modifier

• 78 players

• 6 players per team



(via @osirion_gg) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/hk7eGY6GsD — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) July 15, 2025

How a 6-Player Squad Format Changes Your Strategy

Having six players on your team opens up new ways to play. With six people, you can actually specialize in roles without leaving gaps in your team. Maybe two people focus on building cover while others push enemies or scout ahead. You’re not stuck with everyone doing everything anymore. More teammates also mean more revives when things go wrong!

However, bigger teams aren’t just about having more firepower. You’ll need better communication to coordinate six people. To win matches, I feel it’s better to build a squad with people who already know each other’s playstyles.

Wacky Weekends Events

The leaks mention something called Wacky Weekends coming with Six Stack mode. While details are thin, this sounds like special weekend events with crazy modifiers. It might be faster storms, extra loot, or random rule changes that keep matches fresh and unpredictable. Let’s hope it’s as fun as it sounds!

If this mode really happens, then you can expect more intense battles, better teamwork opportunities, and probably some hilarious moments when six people try to coordinate their moves.

Epic Games hasn’t officially announced Six Stack mode yet, but reliable leakers suggest it’s being tested internally. There is no exact release date yet, but this mode could launch alongside other exciting updates, including the potential Fantastic Four skins! Keep watching for official news from Epic Games. If the tests go well, Six Stack could become your new favorite way to play Fortnite.