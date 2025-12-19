How to Get Snow Miku Skin in Fortnite

Winterfest is going to be a big moment for Hatsune Miku fans. Epic Games is adding a Snow Miku skin in Fortnite, giving the iconic Vocaloid a full winter makeover. The skin has been redesigned from the ground up with a cold-weather theme that helps it stand out from her earlier versions. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of when the skin arrives, how to get it, how much it costs, and what extra items are included alongside it.

How to Get the Snow Hatsune Miku Skin

The Snow Miku has a completely different color palette built around winter themes. Instead of the signature green and teal colors from the original Hatsune Miku, this version goes all-in on blues and whites. You’ll actually blend into Fortnite’s winter map a bit better with this skin, especially during Winterfest 2025 when everything’s covered in snow.

Getting the Snow Miku skin is pretty easy to do. You’ll need to buy it from the Item Shop with V-Bucks. The skin will be in the Fortnite Item Shop on December 19th, 2025, at 5:00 PM PT. You’ll be able to grab it as soon as the shop refreshes. Here’s when you can expect it to show up in your region:

Time Zone Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Friday, December 19 at 5:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Friday, December 19 at 8:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, December 20 at 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, December 20 at 6:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, December 20 at 9:00 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) Saturday, December 20 at 11:00 AM

Here is how long you need until the skin goes live in the game:

What’s Included in Snow Miku Bundle

During Winterfest 2025, Epic is giving away free skins through daily presents at the holiday cabin. But premium collabs like this skin all cost money. Epic saves the free stuff for original Fortnite cosmetics, not licensed characters. If you go for the full Snow Miku Bundle at 2,400 V-Bucks, you’ll get a lot more than just the skin. The bundle includes:

Item Image Cost Snow Miku Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Rabbit Yukine Backbling 300 V-Bucks Snowy Song Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Snow Mix Emote 500 V-Bucks Jam Track 500 V-Bucks

Of course, the bundle saves you V-Bucks compared to buying everything separately. If you’re already spending V-Bucks on the skin, grabbing the bundle makes sense.

Snow Miku isn’t the only special skin dropping during Winterfest. Epic has a whole lineup of holiday collabs planned. Hogwarts skins have already launched, and Home Alone is supposedly coming too. After Snow Miku on December 19, you can expect the Bleach crossover and then Santa ‘Brina on December 22.