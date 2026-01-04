Leaked Fortnite x South Park Mythic Could Break the Storm Mechanics

Leaks regarding the Fortnite x South Park crossover have been circulating, revealing a game-changing Mythic item that could alter the storm’s behavior. If these leaks are accurate, this could be one of the most powerful items ever added to Battle Royale, because the Storm has always been the one thing players can’t control. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite x South Park May Introduce Storm-Altering Mythic

According to several leakers in the community, the upcoming South Park collab will bring the Stick of Truth mythic item to Fortnite. They said that the Stick of Truth will let you modify the storm circle while you’re in a match. We’re talking about changing where the storm goes or even reshaping it completely.

South Park Collab Info:



The Stick of Truth item will have the ability to modify the storm! pic.twitter.com/Qx8QHD27w9 — Wenso (@Wensoing) January 3, 2026

The leaker Wensoing shared this info, and while the details are still pretty vague, the possibilities are huge. You might be able to move the safe zone and change how fast it closes! That’s wild when you think about how the storm is basically the most important thing controlling your movement in Battle Royale.

How This Could Change Your Matches

If you are a true Fortnite player, you know that the storm follows a set pattern every session. You know it’s coming, you plan your rotations, and you get to the next circle. But imagine you’re in the final circles with just a few players left, and suddenly someone uses the Stick of Truth to move the safe zone. Everyone would have to scramble and reposition instantly.

This would be especially powerful in endgame situations when most of the map is already covered by storm. One use of this item could throw your opponents completely off guard and force them into bad positions.

An item this powerful will probably have some limits. You’ll most likely need to defeat a boss to get it, and it might only work once per match.

What Else Is Coming in the Fortnite x South Park Collaboration

Based on past leaks, you can expect more content in the South Park collaboration other than The Stick of Truth:

Multiple South Park character skins.

One new boss NPC.

A Rift Anomaly called “Everyone Kills Kenny” that lets eliminated players respawn.

A respawn token or medallion.

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything officially, so take all of this with a grain of salt. However, there’s a major update scheduled for January 9th, 2026, so we might get more news then. Given that Chapter 7 just started and Winterfest is wrapping up, the timing makes sense.

It’s exciting to look forward to the Stick of Truth’s mechanics if the leaks turn out to be true. Keep an eye on the January 9 update for official announcements, and get ready to experience one of the game’s wildest crossovers yet!