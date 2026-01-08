South Park is coming to Fortnite, and it’s way bigger than anyone expected. The leaked trailer shows all your favorite characters ready to jump into battle royale. This crossover, called Born in Chaos, launches on January 9th, 2026, and brings a lot of exclusive items you can grab for about a month. Here is how to get South Park skins in Fortnite, including prices and the release times.

How to Get South Park Skins in Fortnite?

Getting the South Park skins is just like getting any other skins in Fortnite. You just need to wait until January 9, when they show up in the Fortnite Item Shop. The shop resets at its usual time, and you can buy the skins individually or grab the whole bundle to save some V-Bucks.

The event kicks off at different times depending on where you live. Here’s when you can start shopping for these skins:

Region Release Date and Time North America (PT) January 9, 2026 – 4:00 PM North America (ET) January 9, 2026 – 7:00 PM Europe (CET) January 10, 2026 – 1:00 AM India (IST) January 10, 2026 – 5:30 AM Japan (JST) January 10, 2026 – 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) January 10, 2026 – 10:00 AM

You can buy skins using V-Bucks, which you either earn through the Battle Pass or purchase from the store. Make sure you have enough in your account before the shop goes live.

What’s Included in Fortnite South Park Skins Bundle?

The Gonna Have Myself a Time bundle is where you get the best deal if you want multiple characters. It costs 4,000 V-Bucks. That’s way cheaper than buying everything separately. Here’s what you can get from the South Park crossover:

Item Name Image Cost Eric Cartman Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Cartman’s Frog Backbling 300 V-Bucks Butters Stotch Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Professor Chaos’ Cape Backbling 300 V-Bucks Kenny McCormick Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Princess Kenny’s Unicorn Bear Backbling 300 V-Bucks Kyle Broflovski Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Kyle’s Warrior Wings Backbling 300 V-Bucks Stan Marsh Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Stan’s Derby Entry Backbling 300 V-Bucks Alien Experiment Emote 400 V-Bucks The Bus Stop Emote 400 V-Bucks Kyle’s Cardboard Sword Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks AWESOM-O Crowbar Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Stan’s Bus Stop Sign Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Butters’ Hammer of Chaos Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Princess Kenny’s Royal Scepter Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks

All the main characters wear mech suits, which makes sense because their normal cartoon bodies are really short. Cartman’s mech is styled after his Awesom-O robot from the show, which is a cool detail for fans. Towelie works as a sidekick that follows you around during matches.

Special Items and Features

The crossover isn’t just about skins. Epic Games is adding a bunch of South Park-themed content to the game:

The Stick of Truth is a Mythic item that reportedly lets you change the Storm. This could be huge for end-game strategies if the rumors are true.

is a Mythic item that reportedly lets you change the Storm. This could be huge for end-game strategies if the rumors are true. Cheesy Poofs work like a consumable item. When you eat them, you get health back and a speed boost. Perfect for running away from fights or chasing down enemies.

work like a consumable item. When you eat them, you get health back and a speed boost. Perfect for running away from fights or chasing down enemies. Cartmanland replaces the Wonkeeland POI during the event. You’ll want to check it out because Epic usually puts special loot in themed locations.

replaces the Wonkeeland POI during the event. You’ll want to check it out because Epic usually puts special loot in themed locations. There’s also a free Born in Chaos Mini-Pass that everyone can claim. Plus, a new Quintuplet Team Playlist gets added, which sounds like a five-person squad mode.

The event runs from January 9th to February 5th, 2026, giving you about four weeks to grab everything. If you are a South Park fan, this bundle is pretty much a no-brainer, you must have it! Getting all six items separately would cost you 9,000 V-Bucks. The bundle saves you over 5,000 V-Bucks, which is massive.

One thing to remember: this is a limited-time collab. Once February 5 hits, these skins might never come back to the shop. Epic sometimes brings collabs back, but there’s no guarantee. If you want them, grab them during the event window.