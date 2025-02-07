Fortnite Spirit Realm Quests Guide: Spirit Charms and Comet Traces Locations

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 introduces the Spirit Realm questline, bringing new story quests to explore. This time, you will need to investigate strange events, follow mystical traces, and battle Shogun X. This guide covers all the methods for completing Fortnite Spirit Realm quests, helping you earn XP while uncovering the comet’s secrets. I will show you what to do at each step.

How to Complete Spirit Realm Quests in Fortnite

Step 1: Place Spirit Charms

Your first task takes you to a crater just east of Twinkle Terrace. You’ll need to place three Spirit Charms around this location to begin your investigation. Look for glowing interactive spots around the crater. There are five possible spots, but you only need to use three of them. Simply approach each spot and press your interaction button to place the charms. Here are the mysterious messages you will get after placing the Spirit Charms:

“This will enhance the energy left behind the comet.”

“This will help us track traces of the comet.”

“Boosting traces of the comet’s energy.”

Step 2: Hit Opponents at Different Named Locations

Next up, you’ll need to hit opponents at three different named locations. Here’s the good news, you don’t need to eliminate them, just land a single hit. For an easier approach, consider targeting NPC enemies like Demon Warriors instead of other players. Some reliable locations for finding NPCs include:

Shogun’s Solitude

Nightshift Forest

Demon’s Dojo

However, if you want to hit other players, that’s your wish. You can do both as long as you hit them at least once with your weapon.

Step 3: Track Down Comet Traces

The third stage sends you to the snowy mountains to track down comet traces. While there are seven possible locations, you only need to find three.

For the quickest completion, focus on the area between Canyon Crossing and Masked Meadows. The comet traces are scattered around these areas. Look for small white magnifying glass icons against the snow. They can be tricky to spot, so scan carefully.

Step 4: Meeting with Kendo

After gathering your pieces of evidence, head to the northeast section of Nightshift Forest to find Kendo. He’s usually walking around near a portal and lake. This part is pretty easy to do unless there are other opponents already there fighting with Kendo; then you need to defeat them first. But if there are no people, just approach and chat with him about what you’ve discovered regarding Daigo and the portal.

Step 5: Damage Shogun X

This is arguably the toughest part of the quest line. You need to damage Shogun X and collect his essence but don’t worry, you don’t need to defeat him completely. You have two options you can do:

Look for Shogun X’s large mask icon on your map as soon as you land. Head to his location, deal some damage to him, and collect the glowing essence that appears. Wait for Shogun’s Arena to appear (usually when about 30 players remain in the game. Head to the floating island, damage Shogun X, and grab his essence. Don’t get distracted trying to defeat him completely. Just focus on collecting the essence and getting out safely.

I recommend you to do the first option because it will be way easier. You don’t have to fight with other opponents on the floating island. Additionally, after you damage him, you can just quickly take the essence and run away.

Step 6: Meet with Hope

Your last stop is Hopeful Heights, where you’ll find Hope in a building with Vengeance Jones. When speaking with her, make sure to choose the quest-related dialogue option to hand over Shogun X’s essence. This completes the Spirit Realm questline and rewards you with your final XP bonus.

The Spirit Realm questline offers a great way to level up your Battle Pass while exploring the rich lore of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 before it ends. Each completed stage rewards you with 25,000 XP, making this an excellent way to progress through the season. Follow this guide and you’ll complete all stages before you know it.