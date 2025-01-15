Fortnite Splinters of Possibility Quest: Locations, Riddle Answers and Rewards

In Fortnite, Chapter 6 Season 1, the Magic is Awakening storyline continues with the exciting Splinters of Possibility quest series. This step-by-step walkthrough will guide you through every challenge in the quest, helping you collect meteor splinters and create powerful weapons while earning valuable XP.

Important note: There’s currently a bug where these story quests might disappear from your Quest menu. But don’t worry, you can still complete them by watching the progress indicators in the top left corner of your screen.

How to Complete Splinters of Possibility Quest in Fortnite

Step 1: Finding Kendo

The first thing you need to do for this quest is head over to the demon portal east of Twinkle Terrace, near the Midnight Forest. That’s where you’ll find Kendo. He’ll be in the middle of fighting off some demons, so we recommend you loot some weapons first to help him clear them out before you start a conversation with him.

Step 2: Spirit Charm Placement

After talking to Kendo, you’ll need to place three Spirit Charms in specific locations:

Charm Location First Spirit Charm Cross the bridge north of Kendo Second Spirit Charm Head east towards Twinkle Terrace Third Spirit Charm Further east in the same area

Pro Tip: Look for white exclamation marks on your map. They’ll guide you to the exact charm placement spots.

Step 3: Use Oni Masks

The third step is to use Oni Masks strategically. During the daytime, equip and use a Fire Oni Mask. While at night, switch to a Void Oni Mask. The complete this stage, you need to use each mask a total of four times, so plan your actions accordingly to cover both day and night cycles.

Quick Tip: Check the underground tunnels at Masked Meadows for guaranteed spawns.

Step 4: Find the First Meteor Splinter

Next, you need to find the first meteor splinter. Make your way to Shogun’s Solitude and locate the Demon Portal. Right in front of it, you’ll spot the splinter. Just walk up to it and collect it to complete this step.

Stage 5: Nightshift Forest Riddles

Visit the Nightshift Forest to solve three riddles from fox statues. Here are the locations and the answers you need:

Statue Location Riddle Answer Northwest Statue “I stay by your side, trusty and true, in chaos or calm, I’ll clear your view” Pickaxe Northeast Statue “I soar through the skies graceful and light, yet I am gone with the ground in sight” Glider South Statue “I sing without voice, I glow without flame, to those who find me, the prize is the same” Treasure Chest

Step 6: Gathering Remaining Materials

The sixth step in this Splinter of Possibility quest involves gathering the remaining materials. Start by collecting the second meteor splinter located at the center of Nightshift Forest above the Mythic Vault. Next, use your map to locate shogun mask icons, which mark the positions of demon warriors. Defeat these enemies and collect the map they drop. Finally, go to the hedge maze south of Masked Meadows, where you’ll find the final meteor splinter at the maze’s center.

Step 7: Spirit Forge

After you collect all three meteor splinters, head to Demon’s Dojo and find the wooden bridge. Look underneath it to locate the Spirit Forge. Once there, place all three splinters into the forge to prepare for the next step. You will be able to forge the Splinter Blades here. Your next task is to track down the Night Rose boss which is located inside the huge temple in Demon’s Dojo. Defeat her in battle to break the Evil Spirit’s control over her. Once she’s freed, hand over the forged Splinter Blades to complete this stage.

Fornite Splinter of Possibility Quest Rewards

Completing this whole questline earns you:

25,000XP per stage

Legendary Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG

Night Rose’s medallion

Void Oni mask

While this Fortnite Splinter of Possibility quest is longer than the other story quest and can be a bit challenging, it offers significant rewards and advance the season’s exciting storyline. Take your time with each stage, and don’t hesitate to retry if things don’t go as planned the first time. Good luck!