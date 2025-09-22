Can You Play Split Screen on Fortnite?

Fortnite is a very fun game to play, especially with friends or family, and what better way than playing side by side with your loved ones? If you are wondering all this time, “Can I play split-screen on Fortnite with my friends?” Good news! The answer is yes, you can! This mode lets you both play on the same TV, just like the old days. It’s super fun and much easier to set up than you might think. In this guide, I’ll show you how to play split screen in Fortnite.

How to Set Up Split Screen in Fortnite

Here’s how to get split-screen working in the game:

Start Fortnite and wait until you reach the main lobby. Connect a second controller to your PlayStation or Xbox console. Select the second player’s console account – make sure it’s a real account, not a guest account. Link the Epic Games account – Fortnite will automatically ask the second player to do this. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the Epic account linking process. Wait for the second player to appear in the lobby with you. Start a supported game mode – split-screen will automatically begin once you’re in the match.

The whole thing takes maybe 2-3 minutes. Make sure the second player links their Epic account so they can use their own skins and stuff they’ve earned.

You can play Battle Royale, Zero Build, and LEGO Fortnite in split-screen mode. These are the most popular modes anyway, so you are not missing out on much. If you want to try some creative maps, look for the Great for Local Multiplayer section in Discover. Lots of fun custom games support split-screen, too.

Unfortunately, you can’t play Solo matches, Team Rumble, Save the World, or Ranked modes in split-screen. Creative mode and most limited-time events are also off-limits.

Which Consoles Support Split Screen

Split-screen only works on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you’re on PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile, you’re out of luck. Both players need to have the same language settings, or it won’t work properly.

Your internet connection needs to be stable for split-screen to work smoothly. If one player leaves the match, the whole split-screen session ends for both of you. Also, you can’t share items between players. Everyone keeps their own inventory.

Split screen in Fortnite is a blast when you want to play with someone in the same room. Give it a try next time you have friends over!