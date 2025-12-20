Home » Gaming » How to Get SpongeBob SquarePants in Fortnite

How to Get SpongeBob SquarePants in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
SpongeBob SquarePants has finally made his way to Fortnite, and the cosmetics are actually a lot! If you’ve been waiting to bring Bikini Bottom to the battle royale, now’s your chance. The SpongeBob bundle is live in the item shop with tons of cool stuff to grab. But here’s the thing: SpongeBob isn’t actually a playable skin. He shows up as a Sidekick instead, which means he’ll follow you around during matches! Let’s check out how to get SpongeBob SquarePants in Fortnite.

What’s Included in the SpongeBob SquarePants Bundle

The main bundle gives you lots of items for one price. Here’s what you get when you buy the SpongeBob SquarePants Bundle:

ItemImageCost
SpongeBob SquarePants SidekickSpongeBob SquarePants Fortnite1,800 V-Bucks
SpongeBob SlippiesSpongeBob SquarePants Fortnite1,000 V-Bucks
Gary Slippies1,000 V-Bucks
Jellyfish Jam EmoteSpongeBob SquarePants Fortnite500 V-Bucks
Lil’ Big Jellyfish Emote500 V-Bucks
DoodleBob Backbling400 V-Bucks
The Golden Spatula PickaxeSpongeBob SquarePants Fortnite500 V-Bucks
Goofy Goober Guitar800 V-Bucks
Bikini Bottom Kit800 V-Bucks
Sweet Victory Jam Track500 V-Bucks

The bundle normally costs 7,800 V-Bucks if you bought everything separately, but Epic Games is offering it for just 3,000 V-Bucks. That’s a massive discount of 4,800 V-Bucks, so you’re basically getting 61% off.

Items Not Included in the Bundle

Some SpongeBob items are sold separately. If you want the complete collection, you’ll need to buy these on their own:

ItemImageCost
Crocs Classic Clog – SpongeBob ‘Patrick’1,000 V-Bucks
Crocs Classic Clog – Squidward1,000 V-Bucks
SpongeBob’s Patty Wagon BundleSpongeBob SquarePants Fortnite2,000 V-Bucks
Jelly Parade Boost400 V-Bucks
Flower Cloud Waves Trail300 V-Bucks

If you want absolutely everything, you’re looking at 7,700 V-Bucks total (3,000 for the main bundle + 4,700 for the extras). That’s a lot of V-Bucks, so you might want to pick and choose what matters most to you.

How to Get SpongeBob Squarepants in Fortnite

If you want to buy these cosmetics, you just need to visit the Fortnite Item Shop and search for the bundle there. However, the SpongeBob SquarePants items won’t be around forever. Here’s when you can grab them:

DetailInformation
Available UntilJanuary 3rd, 2026
Days RemainingAbout 2 weeks from now

Make sure you get your V-Bucks ready before this date. Once it’s gone, you might have to wait months (or even years) before SpongeBob comes back to the shop. If you don’t have enough V-Bucks, you’ll need to buy more first. V-Bucks can be purchased through the in-game store or through your platform’s digital store.

Epic Games keeps surprising everyone with their collaborations, and SpongeBob is one of the most nostalgic yet. While it would’ve been amazing to play as SpongeBob, Patrick, or Squidward as full skins, what we got is still pretty cool. Don’t you think?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

