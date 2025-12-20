SpongeBob SquarePants has finally made his way to Fortnite, and the cosmetics are actually a lot! If you’ve been waiting to bring Bikini Bottom to the battle royale, now’s your chance. The SpongeBob bundle is live in the item shop with tons of cool stuff to grab. But here’s the thing: SpongeBob isn’t actually a playable skin. He shows up as a Sidekick instead, which means he’ll follow you around during matches! Let’s check out how to get SpongeBob SquarePants in Fortnite.

What’s Included in the SpongeBob SquarePants Bundle

The main bundle gives you lots of items for one price. Here’s what you get when you buy the SpongeBob SquarePants Bundle:

Item Image Cost SpongeBob SquarePants Sidekick 1,800 V-Bucks SpongeBob Slippies 1,000 V-Bucks Gary Slippies 1,000 V-Bucks Jellyfish Jam Emote 500 V-Bucks Lil’ Big Jellyfish Emote 500 V-Bucks DoodleBob Backbling 400 V-Bucks The Golden Spatula Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Goofy Goober Guitar 800 V-Bucks Bikini Bottom Kit 800 V-Bucks Sweet Victory Jam Track 500 V-Bucks

The bundle normally costs 7,800 V-Bucks if you bought everything separately, but Epic Games is offering it for just 3,000 V-Bucks. That’s a massive discount of 4,800 V-Bucks, so you’re basically getting 61% off.

Items Not Included in the Bundle

Some SpongeBob items are sold separately. If you want the complete collection, you’ll need to buy these on their own:

Item Image Cost Crocs Classic Clog – SpongeBob ‘Patrick’ 1,000 V-Bucks Crocs Classic Clog – Squidward 1,000 V-Bucks SpongeBob’s Patty Wagon Bundle 2,000 V-Bucks Jelly Parade Boost 400 V-Bucks Flower Cloud Waves Trail 300 V-Bucks

If you want absolutely everything, you’re looking at 7,700 V-Bucks total (3,000 for the main bundle + 4,700 for the extras). That’s a lot of V-Bucks, so you might want to pick and choose what matters most to you.

How to Get SpongeBob Squarepants in Fortnite

If you want to buy these cosmetics, you just need to visit the Fortnite Item Shop and search for the bundle there. However, the SpongeBob SquarePants items won’t be around forever. Here’s when you can grab them:

Detail Information Available Until January 3rd, 2026 Days Remaining About 2 weeks from now

Make sure you get your V-Bucks ready before this date. Once it’s gone, you might have to wait months (or even years) before SpongeBob comes back to the shop. If you don’t have enough V-Bucks, you’ll need to buy more first. V-Bucks can be purchased through the in-game store or through your platform’s digital store.

Epic Games keeps surprising everyone with their collaborations, and SpongeBob is one of the most nostalgic yet. While it would’ve been amazing to play as SpongeBob, Patrick, or Squidward as full skins, what we got is still pretty cool. Don’t you think?