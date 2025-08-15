Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes on August 15th, 2025.

Ready to conquer the wildly popular brainrot trend? Need help getting those epic Brainrot Gods everyone’s talking about? This viral thing jumped straight from Roblox into Fortnite’s Creative Mode, and now everyone’s obsessed. If you’re playing the game, you might want to increase your luck and generate more Brainrot Gods. We’ve got you covered with all the latest active Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes to help you!

Latest Active Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes

Before you go ahead and enter these codes, keep in mind that each code can only be used once per account. To maximize their value, make sure you have enough cash beforehand so you can immediately pull the Brainrot God you just spawned. Here are all the active codes you can try in Fortnite’s Steal the Brainrot games:

Active Steal the Brainrot Codes Rewards 2388 ( new ) Generate a Brainrot God 5486 ( new ) Generate a Brainrot God 1912 ( new ) Generate a Brainrot God 1507 Generate a Brainrot God 3000 Enable 2x server fortune for 10 minutes 0108 Enable 2x server fortune for 10 minutes 5289 Generate 3 randomized Zombie Brainrots 7346 Generate a Brainrot God

Expired Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes

Currently, there are no old codes that have stopped working in Fortnite Steal the Brainrot.

How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite Steal the Brainrot

Using codes in Steal the Brainrot is different from regular Fortnite codes. You have to do it inside the game itself, not through some website. Each code only works once per account and won’t work again on different servers. Here’s what you need to do after opening Steal the Brainrot from Fortnite’s main menu:

Find the Code Terminal or Input Device in the middle of the lobby (it’s between the stop and spinning wheel). Press and hold E on PC or the Square button on PS to use the terminal. Type in your code from the list above. Hit ENT to claim your reward.

After all the steps above, you’ll get your stuff right away on the conveyor belt.

How to Get More Codes?

If you still want to look out for more codes, the best spot to check is Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Discord, where you can look in the ‘capuccina-codes’ section. However, you can also always bookmark this page so you don’t miss new codes. We’ve got you covered. Just check back here regularly since codes can stop working anytime to make room for new ones. Have fun stealing more brainrots!