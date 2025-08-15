Home » Gaming » Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes on August 15th, 2025.

Ready to conquer the wildly popular brainrot trend? Need help getting those epic Brainrot Gods everyone’s talking about? This viral thing jumped straight from Roblox into Fortnite’s Creative Mode, and now everyone’s obsessed. If you’re playing the game, you might want to increase your luck and generate more Brainrot Gods. We’ve got you covered with all the latest active Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes to help you!

Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes

Latest Active Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes

Before you go ahead and enter these codes, keep in mind that each code can only be used once per account. To maximize their value, make sure you have enough cash beforehand so you can immediately pull the Brainrot God you just spawned. Here are all the active codes you can try in Fortnite’s Steal the Brainrot games:

Active Steal the Brainrot CodesRewards
2388 (new)Generate a Brainrot God
5486 (new)Generate a Brainrot God
1912 (new)Generate a Brainrot God
1507Generate a Brainrot God
3000Enable 2x server fortune for 10 minutes
0108Enable 2x server fortune for 10 minutes
5289Generate 3 randomized Zombie Brainrots
7346Generate a Brainrot God

Expired Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Codes

Currently, there are no old codes that have stopped working in Fortnite Steal the Brainrot.

How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite Steal the Brainrot

Using codes in Steal the Brainrot is different from regular Fortnite codes. You have to do it inside the game itself, not through some website. Each code only works once per account and won’t work again on different servers. Here’s what you need to do after opening Steal the Brainrot from Fortnite’s main menu:

  1. Find the Code Terminal or Input Device in the middle of the lobby (it’s between the stop and spinning wheel).
  2. Press and hold E on PC or the Square button on PS to use the terminal.
  3. Type in your code from the list above.
  4. Hit ENT to claim your reward.
Fortnite Steal the Brainrot
Fortnite Steal the Brainrot

After all the steps above, you’ll get your stuff right away on the conveyor belt.

How to Get More Codes?

If you still want to look out for more codes, the best spot to check is Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Discord, where you can look in the ‘capuccina-codes’ section. However, you can also always bookmark this page so you don’t miss new codes. We’ve got you covered. Just check back here regularly since codes can stop working anytime to make room for new ones. Have fun stealing more brainrots!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Today’s LoLdle Answers #1135 (August 15, 2025)

Roblox Gym Climb Race Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Build A Beehive Codes (August 2025)

Today’s Narutodle Answers #470 (August 15, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #502 (August 15, 2025)

Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 15, 2025

Today’s Jumble Answers (August 15, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1304 (August 15, 2025)

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 15, 2025

Steal a Brainrot Brazil Event Update: Release Date and What...