Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Lawsuit: Why Are Roblox Creators Suing?

A very popular Fortnite Creative map is now at the center of a legal battle. The creators of the original Steal a Brainrot game from Roblox are suing the person who made a similar map in Fortnite. This lawsuit shows how messy things can get when game modes get copied between different platforms.

What’s Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Lawsuit About?

This started when Spyder Games and Speedy Simulator Gaming, the developers behind the original Roblox Steal a Brainrot game, filed a lawsuit against Thomas Van Der Voort. They claim his Fortnite map, called “Steal the Brainrot” copies their work.

The lawsuit says Van Der Voort didn’t just make a similar game; He allegedly copied specific things like the user interface, in-game objects, artwork, level design, and even the way colors and shapes are arranged.

The developers got their copyright registered in August 2025. Their lawyer, Adam Starr, told reporters they tried to handle this situation cooperatively at first. But when that didn’t work, they decided to take legal action to protect what they created.

Why Does This Matter?

The Fortnite version of Steal the Brainrot became really popular. At one point during a special event, it had more players than Fortnite’s main Battle Royale mode. That’s a big deal. Epic Games now pays creators through the Fortnite Island Creator Program, so popular maps can earn serious money.

The lawsuit claims Van Der Voort released his Fortnite version two months after the original Roblox game came out. The similarities between the two games aren’t just because they’re in the same genre. According to the complaint, Van Der Voort made specific choices to copy the original game’s style and features, likely motivated by the money he could make from Fortnite’s creator program.

Will Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Map Get Taken Down?

The developers now want a jury trial. Adam Starr explained their position in a statement:

“We always prefer to resolve these matters cooperatively, but when necessary we will take appropriate legal steps to safeguard our IP.”

They’re asking for Van Der Voort’s map to be taken down from Fortnite, and they want damages plus any profits the Fortnite version made. Right now, the map is still available to play. Legal cases like this usually take time, so you can probably keep playing it for a while.

Epic Games hasn’t gotten involved yet. They’ll likely let the two parties work it out between themselves unless they’re forced to take action.