The South Park collaboration finally hit Fortnite, and it brought one of the coolest mythic items we’ve seen in a while. The Stick of Truth lets you control the storm. Yes, you heard that right. Usually, we are always so scared of standing in the storm, and now we can control it? Honestly, it’s pretty wild if you think about it! Here’s how to get Stick of Truth Mythic in Fortnite and how to use it.

How to Get Stick of Truth Mythic in Fortnite

The new mythic item sits on a pedestal inside Cartmanland, the new location that replaced Wonkeeland POI on the Chapter 7 map. All you have to do is walk up to the pedestal in front of a performance stage behind the Ferris wheel, and interact with it to grab the item.

However, of course, everyone in the match wants this thing. Cartmanland is going to be super crowded at the start of almost every match session. You’ll need to land fast and be ready to fight other players who want the Stick of Truth just as badly as you do. If you can handle the early game chaos, the reward is definitely worth it.

How to Use the Stick of Truth in Fortnite

Once you grab the Stick of Truth, you only get one chance to use it during the match. When you activate it, you can choose where the storm moves next. This is the first time in Fortnite history that players can actually control the storm themselves.

Basically, you can use this mythic item to trap enemies so that the only thing they can do is run through open areas while you and your 4 other friends (Quints mode activated!) wait to eliminate them. However, our advice is to wait until at least the third storm circle before using the Stick of Truth. Using it too early doesn’t really give you much advantage since the map is still pretty big.

Later in the game, when the safe zone is way smaller, controlling the storm can literally win you the match. The best part about this item is that you will know exactly where the safe zone will be, so you can get there before everyone else.

Other South Park Items in Fortnite

While you’re at Cartmanland, try to also find other cool items from this South Park collaboration. Cheesy Poofs work as both healing items and weapons. You can eat them to restore health and throw them at enemies to deal damage. Kenny’s Respawn Token literally brings you back after you’ve been eliminated, not just knocked down.

These items make Cartmanland one of the best landing spots in Chapter 7, even though it’s going to be contested every single match. Imagine if you could get all of these items at the same time. The combo will give you a serious edge if you can grab them early.