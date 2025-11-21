Fortnite Stranger Things Cup: How to Get Vecna Skin for Free

Fortnite Stranger Things Cup is giving players a chance to pick up the Vecna skin for free, and it’s happening on November 21st, 2025. You can join the tournament on any platform you play on, like Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, or mobile. Mobile has its own session, though, so you’ll want to double-check the schedule for your region. This is basically your shot to unlock Vecna early before the skin lands in the Item Shop for purchase.

When Does Fortnite Stranger Things Cup Start?

The start times are different depending on where you live and what device you use. Here’s the complete schedule broken down by region:

Region Mobile Start Time Console/PC Start Time Middle East 5:30 PM local time 7:30 PM local time Europe 9:30 PM local time 11:30 PM local time Brazil 11:30 PM local time 1:30 AM (Nov 22) local time North America 10:30 PM local time 12:30 AM (Nov 22) local time

Make sure you don’t miss your time slot. The tournament only runs once, so if you want that Vecna skin early, you need to be ready when it starts in your region.

What You Can Win in the Fortnite Stranger Things Cup

The big prize is obviously the Vecna outfit. This is the main villain from Stranger Things Season 4, and the skin looks incredibly detailed with all his creepy features. But that’s not all you can get.

Top players will also receive the Creel’s Clock Back Bling. This accessory ties directly into the show’s lore and looks perfect when paired with the Vecna skin. Even if you don’t place high enough for the main prizes, you can still walk away with something. Any player who earns 8 points during the tournament gets the free Natural 20 Emoticon. So even casual players have a reward waiting for them.

How Many Players Get the Vecna Skin?

Epic Games revealed exactly how many top players in each region will win the Vecna outfit and Backbling. The numbers are different based on your platform and region. Here’s what you need to know:

Region Mobile Winners Console/PC Winners Middle East Top 45 Top 425 Europe Top 220 Top 2,100 Brazil Top 60 Top 575 North America Top 175 Top 1,700

The Special Upside Down Map

The tournament doesn’t use the regular Fortnite map. Instead, you’ll be playing on a brand new Blitz Royale map designed to look like the Upside Down from Stranger Things. The map has darker colors, twisted versions of normal locations, and the eerie atmosphere that makes Stranger Things so cool. Blitz mode also means faster gameplay with a quicker storm circle, so matches don’t take as long as normal games.

Time is almost up.



And when we begin, a new map will appear in Blitz.

11.21.25 pic.twitter.com/UhuSV70K59 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) November 20, 2025

This special map will stick around even after the tournament ends, so you can explore it more once you’re done competing. But during the cup, focus on winning rather than sightseeing.

When Can You Buy Vecna in the Item Shop?

If you can’t win the tournament or don’t have time to compete, don’t worry. The Vecna skin will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop starting November 22nd, 2025. That’s right after the tournament ends.

You’ll also see other Stranger Things cosmetics hit the shop at the same time. The collaboration includes multiple character skins, emotes, and themed items. If you’re a big fan of the show, you might want to save up your V-Bucks for the full collection.

Even if you don’t think you’re good enough to place in the top rankings, you should still try. You never know how the matches will go, and you’re guaranteed the emoticon just for earning 8 points. Plus, playing on the Upside Down map will be a fun experience regardless of your results. Good luck!