Fortnite x Stranger Things Returns with New Blitz Map and Character Skins

What’s Coming in the Fortnite x Stranger Things Collaboration

Epic Games and Netflix just announced their latest partnership. This is one of the biggest Stranger Things events in Fortnite since the original collaboration back in Chapter 1. Remember when we got the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper skins? This new event takes things even further.

The collaboration drops right before Stranger Things Season 5 arrives on Netflix. You’ll get access to new game modes, character skins, and special cosmetics that capture the dark, creepy vibe of the show. Epic Games released a quick teaser showing the twisted version of Hawkins covered in that signature Upside Down look.

The Upside Down Blitz Map Explained

The main attraction is a brand new Blitz Royale map set in the Upside Down version of Hawkins. If you’ve watched the show, you know this is the dark, mirror dimension where everything goes wrong.

You’ll face off against the Mind Flayer, that massive shadow monster from the series. The mode includes special weapons you won’t find in regular Fortnite matches. You’ll also collect new medallions and power-ups in that mode.

New Stranger Things Skins and Cosmetic Items

The collaboration brings several new character skins to the Item Shop. The first one we’ve seen is a Peely skin dressed as Eddie Munson, complete with the Seven badge. This outfit appeared at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere event.

Fans are hoping to see outfits for the show’s main characters. There’s also growing speculation about a Vecna skin making an appearance. Alongside these, you can also look forward to new emotes, back blings, and other themed cosmetics inspired by the series.

The event runs for a limited time, so grab everything while you can. Previous Stranger Things items like the Demogorgon skin might return, though Epic Games hasn’t confirmed this yet. Jump into the Upside Down when the event starts and see if you can survive the Mind Flayer’s area.