How to Get Stranger Things Skins in Fortnite – Wave 3 Guide

by Shida Aruya
Stranger Things is coming back to Fortnite for the third time! If you’ve been waiting to play as the main crew from Hawkins, now’s your chance. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Stranger Things skins in Fortnite and what’s included in this crossover.

Stranger Things Skins Fortnite

When Do Stranger Things Skins Release in Fortnite?

The new Stranger Things skins arrive in Fortnite on November 21st, 2025. They’ll be available in the Item Shop when it resets at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT / 4:30 AM IST (November 22nd). This timing matches up with the upcoming fifth and final season of the Netflix show, so Epic Games is going all out for this final celebration. Here’s the release schedule:

EventDate
Stranger Things Wave 3 ReleaseNovember 21, 2025
Stranger Things Blitz Map ReleaseNovember 21, 2025
Current Fortnite Season EndsNovember 30, 2025

All Stranger Things Skins and Cosmetics in Wave 3

This third wave brings five new character skins to Fortnite, and each one comes with matching cosmetics. You’re getting Vecna, plus Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson. That’s the core friend group finally together in the game.

The full collection includes 21 items total. Each character skin comes with its own pickaxe and back bling, plus there are two special emotes that reference moments from the show. All the character models use the actual faces of the actors, so they look just like they do in the series.

Vecna Bundle

Item NameIcon
Vecna SkinStranger Things Skins Fortnite
Vecna LEGO Variant
Vecnaxe Pickaxe
Vecna’s Power Draw Emote
Creel’s Clock Backbling

Mike Wheeler Bundle

Item NameIcon
Mike Wheeler SkinStranger Things Skins Fortnite
Mike Wheeler LEGO Variant
Mike’s Investigation Kit Pickaxe
Mike’s Backpack BackblingStranger Things Skins Fortnite

Will Byers Bundle

Item NameIcon
Will Byers SkinStranger Things Skins Fortnite
Will Byers LEGO Variant
Will’s Light Staff Pickaxe
Will’s Backpack Back Bling

Lucas Sinclair Bundle

Item NameIcon
Lucas Sinclair SkinStranger Things Skins Fortnite
Lucas Sinclair LEGO Variant
Wrist Rocket Pickaxe
Lucas’ Backpack Back BlingStranger Things Skins Fortnite

Dustin Henderson Bundle

Item NameIcon
Dustin Henderson SkinStranger Things Skins Fortnite
Dustin Henderson LEGO Variant
Dustin’s Slammer Pickaxe
Dustin’s Backpack Back BlingStranger Things Skins Fortnite

How Much Do the Stranger Things Skins Cost?

Epic Games hasn’t announced the exact prices yet, but most Fortnite crossover character skins cost between 1,500 and 2,000 V-Bucks when sold individually.

If you want to save some money, Epic usually offers bundle deals for big collabs like this. A full bundle with all five characters and their accessories could cost somewhere around 4,000 to 6,000 V-Bucks. We will update you with the exact prices when these items drop in the game.

What’s Not Included in Wave 3

Some fans are disappointed that Steve Harrington and Max Mayfield didn’t make it into this wave. These are two really popular characters from the show, too. However, there’s still some hope.

Netflix is splitting Stranger Things Season 5 into three parts, which means Epic Games could release more skins later. If the show does well and fans keep asking for Steve and Max, we might see them added in a future update. For now, though, the collection sits at eight total Stranger Things characters when you count the previous waves.

The Stranger Things Blitz Map

Along with the skins, you’re getting a brand new Stranger Things map for Blitz Royale mode. The new map is set in the Creel House, which is that creepy abandoned mansion from Season 4. The map takes place in the Upside Down version of the house.

This is the first time Fortnite has created a full, dedicated map for Stranger Things. The map becomes available at the same time as the skins on November 21.

The Stranger Things Wave 3 collaboration brings the main crew to Fortnite right as the show enters its final season. So, if you’re a huge fan, you should really get this bundle. Which one will you use as your next Fortnite skin?

