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Fortnite x Super Meat Boy 3D – Everything We Know So Far

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Fortnite just teased its next big crossover, and it’s with Super Meat Boy 3D, Team Meat’s upcoming 3D platformer. It’s a fun and unexpected pairing, and fans are already talking about what it could bring to the island. Here is everything we know so far about Fortnite x Super Meat Boy 3D.

Fortnite x Super Meat Boy 3D

Fortnite x Super Meat Boy 3D Is Officially Teased

The collab was first confirmed through the official Epic Games Store X account. The post didn’t say much, though. It just showed the key art for Super Meat Boy 3D with Fortnite’s logo visible on the side. The caption? Just three steak emojis. That’s it.

No dates, no details, nothing else. But that’s usually how Fortnite teasers work. The official announcement is still coming, so keep an eye out for that.

What Could the Crossover Include?

Based on how Fortnite has handled past collabs, we feel like cosmetics are almost guaranteed to come. Every major Fortnite crossover comes with skins, back blings, pickaxes, or wraps. A Meat Boy skin feels like an obvious pick given how recognizable the character is.

Beyond that, it’s hard to say for sure. Past collabs have also brought things like new POIs (Points of Interest) on the island, limited-time abilities, or even Mythic weapons tied to the collab theme. Whether this one goes that far is still unknown, but it’s worth keeping your expectations open.

What Is Super Meat Boy 3D?

If you’re not familiar, Super Meat Boy 3D is the next game in the Super Meat Boy series. The original Super Meat Boy was a 2D platformer where you play as a little cube of raw meat trying to save his girlfriend. It became a cult classic thanks to its over-the-top, bloody, and gory deaths.

Fortnite Super Meat Boy 3D

The new game moves it into a full 3D world. It’s being co-developed by Sluggerfly, the studio behind Hell Pie, and Team Meat’s own Tommy Refenes. The game is set to release on consoles and PC in 2026.

Super Meat Boy has always had that weird personality that Fortnite loves to play with. It’s goofy, it’s gory in a cartoonish way, and the character design is instantly recognizable. Fortnite thrives on crossovers that no one sees coming but somehow just work, and yes, this is one of them.

The timing also lines up with Super Meat Boy 3D’s 2026 launch window, so this collab is likely part of a bigger push to promote the game leading up to release. We’ll update this article as soon as more details drop. Stay tuned!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

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