Fortnite Superhero Season Leaks: Everything We Know So Far

According to reliable Fortnite leakers, Chapter 6 Season 4 will be superhero-themed. This isn’t just a random speculation, though; there is solid evidence pointing to heroes making a grand return to the battle royale island. Let’s break down everything we know so far about the Fortnite superhero season leaks.

Fortnite Superhero Season Leaks

Let’s check out everything that was shared by Fortnite trustworthy data miners like HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and Loolo:

Superman Collaboration Might Come

James Gunn’s Superman movie hits theaters on July 11th, 2025, and Fortnite plans to celebrate with a special collaboration. You can expect:

A new Superman skin based on the movie version, different from the previous battle pass variant.

A powerful Mythic item that transforms you into Superman with special abilities.

The Fortress of Solitude is a new POI, likely replacing Masked Meadows on the southern part of the map.

Possibly Superman’s dog as part of the new pet companion system.

FORTNITE X SUPERMAN (DCU) COMING SOON 🔥



– New skin based on the movie

– Mythic ability turns you into Superman

– Likely drops around movie release



(via me & @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/UbsUWgeN5S — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2025

Original Superhero Content

Unlike previous superhero seasons that focused exclusively on Marvel or DC, this one seems to feature original characters under a “Superhero Academy” theme. We can see that 18 unique superhero skins were spotted in Fortnite’s recent surveys sent to players. These heroes have matching star-shaped symbols on their chests.

Some skins appear to show the same character in both hero and civilian forms, suggesting secret identity mechanics. The survey designs appear to be original Epic Games creations rather than licensed characters.

UPDATED LOOK AT ALL UPCOMING LEAKS 👀🔥



It looks like some inaccurate info/theories was removed!



(Thanks to @Archive_Writes for this image!)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Wi723ynQUG — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) May 8, 2025

Map Changes and NPCs

Based on the leaks posted by Loolo, the island is getting a complete superhero makeover with a new Utopia City POI replacing Seaport City in the middle portion of the map. Robin from DC might appear as both a purchasable skin and an interactive NPC on the island. It is also said that Daigo, the mask maker from Season 2, will become the season’s main villain. Additionally, there will be possible training grounds or superhero headquarters locations.

New Gameplay Features

Beyond cosmetics, expect significant gameplay innovations, such as:

Hero-themed Boons with star-shaped icons that grant special abilities.

A new “Zero Point Sprite” might be tied to the storyline and possibly unlock unique locations.

Companion pets that follow you around the map instead of just being back blings.

Potential secret identity mechanics that let you switch between civilian and hero forms.

The timing is no coincidence either. Chapter 6 Season 4 begins on the same date as the original superhero-themed Season 4 from Chapter 1. While some leakers like FNBRintel have faced criticism for sharing this information early, the community can’t help but get excited for what could be one of the most innovative Fortnite seasons yet. Are you ready to suit up and save the day?