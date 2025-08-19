Will the Upcoming Fortnite Thin Client Solve Your Storage Problems?

Fortnite Thin Client lets you download only the game modes you play, just like Roblox.

The feature might drop within 30 days and could cut Fortnite’s massive file size dramatically.

Epic Games currently only confirmed PC and mobile support, with consoles potentially coming later.

If you’re tired of Fortnite eating up all your storage space, great news is coming soon. Based on leaks, Epic Games is working on something called Fortnite Thin Client that will change how you download the game. According to HYPEX, this feature is set to drop within 30 days, promising a way smaller Fortnite download.

What is Fortnite Thin Client?

Fortnite Thin Client works just like Roblox. You will only get the lobby and cosmetics upfront, then you can install modes separately when you want them. In short, you will get the main menu, your locker, Item Shop, and Battle Pass right away, but everything else becomes optional.

You want to play Battle Royal but skip Rocket Racing, or you are only interested in Creative Mode? No problem. You can choose which mode you want to download. This heavily reduces the game’s file size and lets you download many parts of the game separately, giving you full control over your storage.

Right now, Fortnite can take up 18 to 26 GB minimum, but with all updates, it can balloon up to 90 GB. The Thin Client should cut this down significantly. You’ll only download what you need, freeing up space for other games. This is especially helpful if you’re on console or mobile, where storage is limited. No more deleting other games just to keep Fortnite updated.

When Will Fortnite Thin Client Launch?

Back then, a reliable Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, said that the Thin Client would be delayed to late 2025. However, according to recent information from HYPEX, the Thin Client is now set to drop within 30 days. This is a big change from earlier reports that had delayed it until late 2025.

FORTNITE THIN CLIENT IS SET TO DROP WITHIN 30d



Thin Client = WAY smaller Fortnite download. You'll only get the lobby & cosmetics upfront, and install modes separately when you want.. like Roblox. pic.twitter.com/W5JOVlJPrk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2025

If this timeline is true, you could be managing your Fortnite downloads in a completely new way by mid-September 2025.

Which Game Modes Will Be Separate Downloads?

Recent leaks from trusted sources reveal which modes will be optional downloads when Fortnite Thin Client is ready:

LEGO Fortnite

Battle Royale

Rocket Racing

Fortnite Festival

Creative/UEFN

HD Textures

You can mix and match based on what you actually play. If you’re a Battle Royale-only player, you won’t need to waste space on racing cars or building with LEGOs.

Hopefully, Fortnite Thin Client will work across all platforms, including consoles. Originally, Epic only mentioned PC and mobile, but according to HYPEX, eventually, consoles will get it too. This means PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players will all benefit from smaller file sizes.

Also Read:

The Thin Client basically turns Fortnite into something more like Roblox, where you download a small launcher and then add the experiences you want. It’s a smart move that should make the game more accessible to everyone, especially people with limited storage space. What do you think about this?