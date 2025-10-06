Are you a Fortnite player who loves sci-fi, too? A brand new Tron Ares collaboration is coming to Fortnite, and it’s happening very soon. This crossover brings the futuristic world of Tron right into your favorite battle royale game. The new Tron: Ares movie is hitting theaters on October 10th, and Epic Games is jumping on board to promote it. This isn’t the first time Fortnite has teamed up with Tron, either. Back in 2021, players got their first taste of Tron skins and items. Now it’s happening again, and fans are already getting excited. Here is how to get Tron Ares skin in Fortnite.

When Does the Tron Ares Skin Release?

The Tron Ares skin is going to be available in the Item Shop on October 7th, 2025, at around 8 PM ET. That’s just three days before the movie comes out. Here is the release date for other regions:

Time Zone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) October 7 at 5 PM ET (Eastern Time) October 7 at 8 PM CET (Central European Time) October 8 at 2 AM IST (India Standard Time) October 8 at 5:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) October 8 at 9 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) October 8 at 10 AM

Here is the countdown until the skin is live:

All Tron Ares Skin Bundle Items and Prices

This collaboration is bigger than just one skin. You’re getting a whole collection of Tron-themed items. The main skin features Ares, the main character from the movie played by Jared Leto. Here’s everything that’s coming and what you can expect to pay:

Cosmetic Icon Individual Price Ares (Tron) Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Ares’ Staff Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Dillinger Disc Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Dillinger Disc Backbling 300 V-Bucks Jump Jet Glider 1,500 V-Bucks Portal Beam Emote 500 V-Bucks Lil’ Light Bike Emote 500 V-Bucks Out of Tron Wrap 300 V-Bucks

The total cost if you buy everything separately comes to 6,200 V-Bucks. But Epic usually offers bundles for big collaborations, so you’ll probably save some V-Bucks if you buy items together.

With the Tron Ares outfit, you’re also getting three different styles to choose from, which means three different looks for the same character. This gives you options depending on your mood or the match you’re playing. This skin will also has a LEGO Variant which you can use for LEGO Fortnite mode. Not all skins get LEGO versions, so this adds extra value.

Make sure you have enough V-Bucks before October 7. You can buy V-Bucks through Fortnite’s store using real money. Browse through all the Tron items in the shop. Look for bundle options that might save you V-Bucks!

The Tron collaboration isn’t the only exciting thing happening soon. Fortnite leaks have revealed more major content on the way. A Simpsons mini-season is reportedly starting November 1 and Fortnitemares plus Doja Cat will come together on October 9th!