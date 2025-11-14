Tyler the Creator is finally coming to Fortnite! The Grammy-winning rapper is bringing not just one but two complete skins with multiple styles, plus a bunch of other cool items. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Tyler the Creator skin in Fortnite.

When Does Tyler the Creator Release in Fortnite?

The Tyler the Creator collaboration is dropping in the Item Shop on November 14th, 2025. This puts it right in the middle of the Simpsons Fortnite mini-season. Check out the trailer for this crossover below:

Widescreen version of the Tyler, The Creator trailer!



"Fortnite. Thanks Jasper." pic.twitter.com/emPPjOrRbw — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 14, 2025

What’s Included in Fortnite Tyler the Creator Bundle?

This collaboration is huge compared to most Fortnite music crossovers. You’re getting way more than just a simple skin. Tyler the Creator is bringing a massive collection of cosmetics inspired by his music and style. Here’s the full breakdown:

Item Details Icon Cost Chromakopia Tyler Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Tyler the Creator Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Dynamite the Exploder Backbling 300 V-Bucks Mini Tyler Backbling 300 V-Bucks Golf Pink Wrap 500 V-Bucks Chroma Green Wrap 500 V-Bucks Lil Golf Cart Emote 500 V-Bucks Thought I Was Dead Emote 500 V-Bucks Earfshaker Drums 500 V-Bucks Chroma Vox Microphone 500 V-Bucks Chroma Contrail 400 V-Bucks

One of the skins is heavily inspired by Tyler’s Chromakopia album, while the other likely references his IGOR era. The four alternate styles for each skin mean you’re technically getting eight different looks. That’s insane value if you’re a fan.

How Much Will the Bundle Cost?

If you want everything, there will probably be a discounted bundle in the Item Shop. Based on similar music collaborations, expect the full Tyler the Creator bundle to cost around 2,500 to 3,800 V-Bucks. This is way cheaper than buying each item separately. So if you’re planning to get multiple items, just wait for the bundle deal.

Will Tyler the Creator Be in the Music Pass?

This is the big question everyone’s asking. Some leakers think Tyler might be part of a Fortnite Music Pass, similar to how other artists like Billie Eilish were featured. However, the timing seems weird since the Simpsons mini-season only lasts until November 29th.

If there is a Music Pass, it would only run for about two weeks before Chapter 7 Season 1 starts. That’s pretty short for a music pass. More likely, Tyler the Creator will be a standalone Item Shop collaboration that you can buy whenever it appears in the shop rotation.

Should You Buy the Tyler the Creator Skin?

If you’re a fan of Tyler’s music, this is a no-brainer. You’re getting two complete skins with eight total styles, plus a ton of extra cosmetics. The value here is genuinely impressive compared to most Fortnite collaborations, so it’s a must. Even if you’re not super familiar with Tyler’s work, these skins look different from the usual Fortnite aesthetic.

The Chromakopia and IGOR-inspired outfits have bold colors and unique designs that’ll make you stand out in matches. Plus, music collabs don’t come back to the shop very often, so this might be your only chance to grab them.