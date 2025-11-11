Fortnite Update 38.10 – Moe Skin, Spider-Pig, and Raining Donuts

Fortnite is releasing another update, and this time, it brings even more Simpsons content to the game. If you have been enjoying the Springfield season, you are really in for a treat with this one. From iconic characters to new gameplay features that recreate classic moments from the show, Fortnite is definitely going all-in on making Springfield more alive on the island. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Update 38.10!

What’s New in Fortnite Update 38.10?

Epic Games is releasing this update on November 11th, 2025. After a short downtime period, you can jump directly into the game and check out all the new features. Here is what’s coming in Fortnite’s latest update:

Moe Szyslak Skin

Finally, Moe joins Fortnite as a purchasable skin in the Item Shop. You know him as the grumpy bartender from Moe’s Tavern, and now you can play as him in battle royale matches.

Spider-Pig Cosmetic

The famous Sppider-Pig (also called Plopper) is coming to the game as a sidekick. If you loved The Simpsons Movie, you’ll recognize this little guy immediately. He’ll follow you around and help you out during matches.

Professor Frink Peely

The update also adds files for Professor Frink Peely, who is basically Professor Frink turned into a banana. This skin will be available to battle pass holders soon.

Homer’s Zero Point Remote Features

The biggest addition in this update is Homer’s Zero Point Remote feature. This item lets you do two things in the game. First, you can make those giant donuts rain down from the sky. Second, you can create Homer Clones to help you out. The clones feature might not be available right away, but it’s definitely coming soon.

These features tie directly into the new Simpsons shorts that Epic Games is releasing. The latest one, called “Sugar High,” shows Homer using the Zero Point shard to cause chaos in Springfield.

Jump into Fortnite now and experience all the Springfield chaos for yourself before the season ends.