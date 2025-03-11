Fortnite Update: Faction Outlaw Keycard, Outlaw Midas, and Getaway LTM

The latest Fortnite update (v34.10) introduces exciting new content to Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless, including the return of the Getaway LTM, the introduction of Outlaw Midas, and most importantly, the addition of the Outlaw Keycard system. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about getting and upgrading your Outlaw Keycard to access exclusive weapons and rewards.

How to Get the Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite

Outlaw Keycards are your ticket to the shady underworld of Fortnite’s Black Markets. These cards grant you access to backroom deals, exotic weapons, and special loadouts that can help you win faster in the Battely Royale. The new system includes five tiers of keycards, each unlocking gradually better rewards. Here’s how to get Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite:

Join the community-wide effort to drain Fletcher Kane’s resources. Help steal Bars from banks and stashes scattered across the island. Check your progress in the Quests tab > Outlaw Keycard tab. Once the community meter reaches 100%, everyone receives a Common Outlaw Keycard.

This is a collective effort—everyone on the island needs to pitch in to reach the goal. The more players contribute, the faster you’ll all unlock the base keycard. Getting the Common keycard is just the beginning of your outlaw journey. To access the best rewards, you’ll need to upgrade your card through a series of quests. Here’s the complete upgrade path:

Tier Benefits How to Unlock Common Basic membership to the Outlaw faction. Complete community quest. Uncommon Access to Black Market backrooms and exotic items; hire muscle. Complete 1 Outlaw Keycard quest. Rare Open Outlaw Chests for free Bars. Complete 5 Outlaw Keycard quests. Epic Purchase premium loadouts from shopkeepers. Complete 10 Outlaw Keycard quests. Legendary Upgraded Outlaw Chests drop Legendary items and Dill Bits. Complete 20 Outlaw Keycard quests.

Note: Specific Outlaw Keycard quests will become available once the community goal is met. These personal challenges will help you advance your keycard tier by tier. We will also update this article every time a new Outlaw Keycard quest becomes available.

How to Open Fortnite Black Market Backrooms

Once you’ve upgraded to an Uncommon Outlaw Keycard, you’ll gain access to the hidden backrooms in Black Markets around the island. Here’s what you need to know:

Find a Black Market location on the island. Use your Outlaw Keycard to access the backroom. Inside, you’ll find exotic items available for purchase using Dill Bits. Some locations also have “muscle for hire” to help you in combat.

How to Get Fortnite Premium Loadouts (Epic Keycard Required)

With an Epic Outlaw Keycard (obtained after completing 10 Outlaw Keycard quests), you’ll unlock the ability to purchase premium loadouts. These complete weapon sets will cost a significant amount of Bars but provide a fully equipped loadout in one purchase.

Loadout Name Weapons & Items When to Buy Skillet’s Loadout Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. When you need explosive and high-damage weapon loadout. Keisha’s Loadout Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. When you like to eliminate people from distance and with precision. Joss’ Loadout Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. When you prefer versatility and mobility.

Exotic Lawless Weapons in Fortnite

The most exciting part of the Black Market backrooms is the exclusive exotic weapons available for purchase with Dill Bits. These special variants offer unique abilities not found in their standard counterparts:

Weapon Name Unique Ability Lawless Slap Cannon Fires healing Slap at allies to restore both Health and Shield. Lawless Blink Pump & Dump Grants a few seconds of Zero Point Dash after reloading. Lawless Stink Rifle Unleashes a stink cloud on impact. Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher Fires a projectile that explodes to impulse nearby players. Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle Fires four shots in a triangle pattern. Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle Briefly reveals the location of players and Chests around the impact point.

The Getaway LTM is Back in Fortnite

The new Outlaw features coincide with the return of the Getaway Limited Time Mode (available from March 11th until April 1st, 2025). In this mode, teams compete to collect Jewels and extract them in Getaway Vans. Consider using your Outlaw Faction benefits in this mode:

Use the tracking capabilities of the Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle to locate opponents carrying Jewels.

The Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher can help you create space when extracting with a Jewel.

Premium loadouts give you a head start in collecting and defending Jewels.

Outlaw Midas Skin Now Available in Fortnite

While upgrading your Outlaw Keycard, don’t forget about the new Outlaw Midas skin! Owners of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass can unlock this gilded gunslinger by earning 10 Account Levels. Additional cosmetics and Outlaw Midas styles can be unlocked by meeting other Account Level goals. These cosmetic unlocks will be available until the end of Chapter 6 Season 2 on May 2nd, 2025.

The Outlaw Keycard system in Fortnite’s Lawless season offers new rewards and progression. Completing quests unlocks better perks, including exotic weapons and premium loadouts. Start working on those keycard upgrades now to get the best gear before your opponents do!