Fortnite V-Bucks Missing on Steal the Brainrot? Here’s What to Do

Fortnite players are reporting missing V-Bucks, and many cases point to one creator island: Steal the Brainrot. If you log in and notice your balance is almost empty, you’re not alone. Epic Games is now investigating the issue after dozens of players shared similar stories.

Why Are Fortnite Players’ V-Bucks Missing on Steal the Brainrot?

This started after Fortnite allowed in-island purchases on January 9th, 2026. That update lets creators sell items directly inside their maps using V-Bucks, similar to systems seen in games like Roblox. While the feature helps creators earn money, it also seems to have created new risks.

Many players, especially Save the World Founders, say they lost between 10,000 and 28,000 V-Bucks in a single day. The strange part? The transactions all happened on Steal the Brainrot, even though they claim they never played it. Some players logged in on PS5 or PC and saw multiple charges of 2,250 V-Bucks each, all on March 1st, 2026. In some cases, balances dropped from over 28,000 to under 200 V-Bucks.

The strange part is that many affected players say they never played Steal the Brainrot. They also reported:

No suspicious login alerts

No gifts sent

No refund requests

Support responses reportedly stated that the transactions looked normal and that in-island purchases are non-refundable. If this were simple hacking, you would expect random spending across different maps. Instead, reports show repeated spending on one specific island. That pattern is what raised red flags for the community

Epic’s Official Response for the Missing V-Bucks

Through Epic Games and the Fortnite Status account, the company confirmed it is investigating.

Hey we’re looking into this. https://t.co/CzGJDh8JMm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 2, 2026

Epic also warned players about unauthorized third-party Discord or Telegram bots. These bots are not made or approved by Epic. If you give them access to your account, they can automatically buy items from the Shop, join lobbies, or even spend V-Bucks without you actively playing.

What to know about third-party bots and V-Bucks:



Some people are using unauthorized third-party bots on Discord or Telegram to automatically buy items in the Shop, join lobbies, or perform other actions on their behalf.



These bots are *not* made by Epic Games, are *not*… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 2, 2026

Epic says it has seen an increase in these bots recently, especially spending V-Bucks on in-island items. That means your account might not show a new login, but actions can still happen. They really need to take action on this issue soon, because it has already left many frustrated.

What You Should Do Right Now

If you play Fortnite and are worried about Fortnite V-Bucks missing, take these steps immediately:

Log out of all Epic sessions. Change your Epic password and linked platform passwords. Enable or re-enable two-factor authentication (2FA). Remove old bot or third-party access.

You can find these options inside your Epic account settings:

Setting Where to Find It What It Does Password Account > Security Stops old access 2FA Account > Password & Security Adds extra protection Connected Apps Connections Tab Removes bot access

Right now, Epic is investigating, but refunds for in-island purchases are still not guaranteed. If you play Fortnite regularly or save V-Bucks for future Battle Passes, check your transaction history today. Staying proactive is your best defense for now. Hopefully, Epic will resolve this as soon as possible.