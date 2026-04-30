Animated TV characters from Animated Wives have also been added to the game files.

The update adds the Cube Splitter SMG and the returning Reforged Infinity Blade as new weapons.

Fortnite latest update dropped on Thursday, April 30th, 2026, and it brings a pretty good batch of new content to Chapter 7 Season 2. From new weapons to Star Wars skins, and some fun surprises hiding in the files, here is everything that was added into the Fortnite v40.30 update.

Fortnite v40.30 Update Release Time

The update went live after a scheduled maintenance window that started at 1 AM PT on April 30th, 2026. Matchmaking was disabled 30 minutes before that. The servers came back up after roughly three hours, so now you can play the game again.

Time Zone Date and Time PT Wednesday, April 30 - 1:00 AM ET Wednesday, April 30 - 4:00 AM CET Wednesday, April 30 - 10:00 AM IST Wednesday, April 30 - 1:30 PM JST Wednesday, April 30 - 5:00 PM AEST Wednesday, April 30 - 6:00 PM

Fortnite v40.30 Update Patch Notes

Star Wars Clone Wars Skins

With May 4th just around the corner, Epic is collaborating with Star Wars again. The Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano skins are coming to the Item Shop in their classic Clone Wars animated style. Alongside the skins, you can also expect back blings, pickaxes, and Fortnite Kicks to be part of the bundle.

The full Clone Wars cosmetics package hits the Item Shop on May 1st, 2026, at 5 PM PT.

New POI: Elites Landmark

A new Elites Landmark has been added to the Chapter 7 Season 2 map. There's a rift sitting right above it, and based on how the story is going with the Dark Voyager, it looks like things are building toward the next big live event.

The rift looks connected to the one in Reload mode, which could mean both storylines are heading toward each other. It’s worth checking if you want to keep up with the lore.

New Weapons

Reforged Infinity Blade - The Reforged Infinity Blade is back. And now, when you equip it, you can actually sprint while holding it, which you couldn’t do before.

- The Reforged Infinity Blade is back. And now, when you equip it, you can actually sprint while holding it, which you couldn’t do before. Cube Splitter SMG - This SMG fires tiny Cube shards that latch onto enemies and then explode after a short delay.

Oathbound Items Return to Fortnite Blitz

Fortnite Blitz mode is getting refreshed with the return of Oathbound items from Chapter 4. Two standouts are coming back:

The Ex-Caliber Rifle shoots explosive projectiles and is great for players who want to deal area damage.

shoots explosive projectiles and is great for players who want to deal area damage. The Shockwave Hammer is back as well, which remains one of the best movement tools ever added to Fortnite.

Weekly Quests

As always, a fresh set of weekly quests comes with the update. These help you push through the Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass. Make sure you check the quest tab and get them done while they're available.

Custom Match Options for Creators

Content creators are finally getting their long-requested feature with this update. You can now customize match parameters directly during a match. This includes things like time of day, storm behavior, player health, and shield values. It gives creators a lot more flexibility when running tournaments or producing content, and it's a great quality-of-life addition for the community.

Star Wars Creator Islands

On the creator side, Epic has officially opened up Star Wars-themed island publishing starting May 1. If you're a creator working in UEFN, you can now submit Star Wars islands to the Creator Portal and get them listed in a dedicated Star Wars Game Collection in Discover. In-island transactions are also allowed on these islands, which gives creators a real monetization path tied to the Star Wars Day celebration.

Just make sure your build follows both the Fortnite Developer Rules and the updated STAR WARS Brand Rules, which include specific guidelines for payouts on in-island transactions.

Other Additions Found in the Files

Dataminers have also dug up a few extra things from the update worth knowing about:

Animated Wives Bundle

New Slurp Sidekick

New Fox Sidekick

Dark Voyager Loading Screen

Star Wars Loading Screen

Street Fighter Collaboration

Bleach Collaboration

Fishstick Carbonite Back Bling

Stormtrooper Fortnite Kicks

May 2026 Crew Skin (Damon)

Late Game Arena (confirmed to return soon)